By Adam Woodward • Updated: 27 Aug 2024 • 14:47 • 2 minutes read

Extremadura, the Spanish autonomous community with the lowest population is offering to pay €15,000 to digital nomads who make the region their home.

The name of the digital nomad has been tarnished in recent years as they have been accused of compounding the gentrification of towns and villages and subsequent rising house prices, and displacing the local populations. But in one place in Spain, remote workers are still being welcomed with open arms, and cash.

Bordering Portugal, with no beaches or coastline, the region is steeped in history, not least in its abundance of Roman remains. It is also teeming with wildlife, beautiful mountain ranges, and the lowest cost of living in Spain.

Extremadura broadband and mobile cover better than national average

Now, the local government is offering to pay online workers to live and work in the region. According to regional authorities, Extremadura is lacking in transport infrastructure compared with other parts of the country, but has fibre optic and mobile coverage above the national average, making it a perfect environment for online workers wanting to get more bang for their buck.

Extremadura is targeting qualified remote workers who must be able to work completely remotely and online. Those wanting to apply must commit to working and living in Extremadura for at least two years. Both residents in other regions of Spain and those living abroad are eligible as long as they have not lived in Extremadura in the previous six months and providing they have all the correct documentation, foreigners included.

Payments of up to €15,000 for digital nomads who stay 2 years

Women and young people under 30 and those who move to villages in Extremadura with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants can apply for a subsidy of €10,000. The rest will receive €8,000. After two years of continuously residing in the same place, those in the first category who choose to stay for another year will receive a second payment of €5,000, while the others will receive €4,000.

The opening date for applications has not yet been confirmed, but authorities say applications will remain open until all the funds have been allocated to cover about 200 digital nomads, which will be no less than a month but no more than a year. Applications must be submitted electronically through the General Electronic Access Point of Extremadura. You need to be in possession of a digital certificate or electronic ID that allows electronic identification for this.