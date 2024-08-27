Gaucha Fiesta Argentina, Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 8:02 • 1 minute read

Credit: Alexandr Vorobev - Shutterstock

The cosmopolitan personalty of Benalmadena, a town that welcomes and is home to all nationalities, lends itself perfectly to the international festivals it hosts, not least La Gaucha Fiesta, in this case, promoting Argentine culture, which is being celebrated this coming weekend in Castillo El Bil-Bil.

Argentine crafts, gastronomy and music from 17 live acts will fill the grounds of the castle from 7pm until late. For three days, from Friday August 30 to Sunday 1, visitors will be able to enjoy authentic Argentine barbecues, typical music and dance, and the vibrant energy of the gaucho cowboys.

Tango and Argentinian food specialities

The barbecue grills will no doubt play the protagonist in this passionate party where skirt steak, suckling pig, whole racks of ribs and steaks will be cooked over wood and charcoal barbecues. Visitors can also sample an array of traditional Argentinian food specialties, including empanadas (spicy meat pasties), black pudding, chilli sauces, preserves and some of Argentina’s favourite beers.

In addition to various grill and drink stands that will be distributed around the castle, the event will feature Tango Show performances, an artistic expression that reflects the passion and rhythm of the Southern hemisphere. It’s free to enter and absolutely everyone is welcome. The party starts at 7pm each night at Bil Bil Castle, Benalmadena, and goes on until late.