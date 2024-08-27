By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 14:03 • 2 minutes read

Serving a birthday cake Credit: Mikhail Nilov, Pexels

An Italian restaurant charged an extra €59 for cutting a woman´s birthday cake, which she had bought at a bakery for €44,98.

Italian restaurant charges extra €59

A woman was shocked when celebrating her birthday at a restaurant in Italy, met with an enormous bill, told “to cover costs” of €59 for cutting her own birthday cake. She had been celebrating with a group of 13 friends and had bought the cake at a bakery beforehand for €44,98; it turned out that cutting it was worth more.

The woman shared her story on Facebook, showing the bill from a small restaurant on the outskirts of Arezzo, Tuscany, with a reasonable total of €659 for the dinner of 13 people, alongside an additional €59 just for cutting a birthday cake.

Before booking her evening, the woman had specified whether it would be acceptable to bring her own birthday cake and the staff assured her there would be no problems, saying nothing about an extra fee. Although she expected a small surcharge, she found that €4,50 per person was unreasonable.

Following her social media post, the restaurant faced backlash, asking the restaurant owner for an explanation. The owner commented; “We do not charge a service charge and serve mainly dishes from our own production. My restaurant has to cover the costs of the waiter who serves at the table, the dishwasher and other related services. We have to recoup them somehow.”

He stated that although he thought the surcharge was justified, he would have handled the situation differently if he had been there; “I´d rather have €50 less and have people go home happy than this misunderstanding that will harm us all,” adding that he will consider adding a “new rule” of surcharging in the future.

Italian restaurant charges extra for a spoon

This wasn´t the first case of unexpected surcharges in Italy but while charging for a cake may be justified, some travellers shared their recent experience of being charged extra for a spoon; billed a questionable extra €0,90.

A small difference made a large impact, as the travellers found the restaurant´s regulations rather ridiculous, being charged extra for a spoon to share dessert at an establishment in Lavis, Northern Italy.

The traveller took to TripAdvisor, sharing a one-star review with a comment; “Bring your own spoon, fork, and knives! They charge you €0,90 if you need an extra. If you go as a couple and want to share a dessert well, then you have to rent an extra spoon for €0,90.”

A fellow traveller commented, perplexed; “If I drop my fork, do I pay extra to have another one, or is it included in the surcharge?” Others have shared the same cases with proofs of receipts but the restaurant has made no public responses.