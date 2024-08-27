Lively Pride Fest unites Águilas community

By Catherine McGeer •
Pride in Every Colour
Images: Aguilas Town Hall
RECENTLY Águilas was vibrant with the 4th annual Pride LGTBIQ+ celebration, drawing thousands of people for a lively mix of festivities and activism. The event, set against a backdrop of inclusivity and joy, emphasised both celebration and the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ+ rights.
The day began at Plaza de Antonio Cortijos with an opening ceremony organised by the Departments of Equality and Festivities. Jessy and Zaffyro hosted the event, which featured an inspiring speech by Supremme Deluxe. For the first time, the speech included sign language interpretation, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity. Águilas’ mayor, Mari Carmen Moreno, along with councillors Elena Casado and Cristóbal Casado, also participated, showing strong community support. The local group Águilas Diversa, a key organizer, played a crucial role in making the event a success.
Following a lively parade along Paseo de Parra, the festivities continued with a dynamic party at the Auditorio Esplanade, featuring numerous performances that kept the energy high.
Supporting LGBTQ+ events like this is vital for several reasons. These events provide visibility for the LGBTQ+ community, helping to combat prejudice and promote acceptance. They offer a platform for celebrating diversity and encourage people to stand up for equal rights. By promoting inclusivity and equality, such events contribute to a more just and compassionate society.
The 4th annual Pride LGTBIQ+ festival in Águilas was a perfect blend of celebration and activism, highlighting the town’s dedication to embracing diversity and advocating for equal rights. It was a powerful reminder of the importance of unity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
