Mariah Carey. Credit: Shutterstock.

Mariah Carey, the iconic pop diva known for her incredible vocal range and countless hits, is facing an unimaginable personal tragedy.

Over the weekend, Carey confirmed that both her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, passed away on the same day. The devastating news has left the 55-year-old singer heartbroken and in deep mourning.

In a statement, Mariah expressed her grief: “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.” She added, “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

As of now, the exact causes of death for Patricia and Alison have not been disclosed.

Mariah’s complicated family history

Patricia Carey, a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach, was a significant influence on Mariah’s musical journey. Married to Alfred Roy Carey before their eventual divorce, Patricia raised Mariah and her siblings, Alison and Morgan, with a passion for music. Despite this, Mariah’s relationship with her mother was far from straightforward.

In Mariah’s 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer opened up about the complex dynamics she shared with her mother: “Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities.” Describing their bond as a “prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment”, Mariah highlighted the deep emotional ties that both united and divided them.

Despite the difficulties, Mariah maintained a connection with her mother. In 2010, they performed together during ABC’s Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You special, showcasing a rare moment of unity with a duet of O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus. Mariah also dedicated part of her memoir to Patricia, acknowledging her efforts despite their fraught relationship: “And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always.”

Mariah’s strained relationship with her siblings

Mariah’s relationship with her sister Alison was equally complex. Alison, who has had a troubled past, was largely estranged from Mariah in recent years. In her memoir, Mariah revealed that at one point, it was “emotionally and physically safer” for her to distance herself from both Alison and their brother Morgan.

Alison’s life had been marked by a series of difficulties, including struggles with substance abuse and legal issues. This, combined with Mariah’s own tumultuous rise to fame, created a gap between the siblings that was difficult to bridge.

Mariah’s fans are showing support

As news of this double loss spreads, fans, fellow musicians and the public have expressed their condolences to Mariah, recognising the impact this tragedy must have on her. The singer has requested privacy during this time as she navigates her grief.

Mariah Carey’s life has often been in the spotlight, with her music touching millions around the world. Yet, this personal loss reminds us that behind the glamorous facade lies a person who, like many, faces deep emotional challenges and heartache.