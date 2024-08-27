By Adam Woodward •
Sheep most at risk from Bluetongue virus.
Credit: Tomandora Productions - Shutterstock
The Bluetongue virus that affects livestock including cattle, sheep, goats, deer and even llamas, has been detected in Europe and the UK. Symptoms include a blue, swollen tongue, fever and a lack of milk yield. In some cases it may even lead to the death of the animal.
Cases of the virus, which is not dangerous to humans, have been cropping up all over the European continent, the latest being in a single sheep near Haddiscoe in South Norfolk. A 20km control zone has been set up around the farm in the hope that the illness can be contained, although it is not normally transmissible from animal to animal, and only by contact with infected blood.
The UK government said in a statement earlier this year that there was a ‘hight probability’ of the virus reaching UK shores as mosquitos blown over from the continent can carry the illness. Deputy chief veterinary officer Ele Brown said on Monday August 26 that farmers should check the temperature of their animals frequently and report any suspicious symptoms to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.
It was already known that there had been a rapid increase in cases in northern Europe this summer where some vaccines have been trialed, although there is scepticism over their effectiveness. Officials said there has been a rapid increase in cases in the Netherlands and Germany, and new cases in France, Luxembourg and Denmark.
