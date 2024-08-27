News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 3 minutes read

Residents Demand Urgent Repairs Image: X/ @procabopalos

Coastal Mess in Cabo de Palos

THE broken sewer at Cala Reona continues to be a major concern for the residents of Cabo de Palos. Since its construction, the sewer has broken seven times, and now it’s leaking directly into the shore. Karina de Santiago from PROCABO, a local advocacy group, points to issues with the EDAR Mar Menor facility as the core problem.

Recently, locals staged an ‘embrace the water’ event at Cala Reona, demanding urgent action to stop the sewage discharge. In response, Cartagena‘s local government, backed by the Partido Popular and VOX, has proposed an emergency measure to fast-track the construction of a new sewer, citing potential serious risks.

The ongoing problem impacts beachgoers, especially during the summer. Delays in resolving the issue have led to concerns that the project might become unfeasible. In the meantime, locals are also calling for broader environmental protections, including measures to safeguard turtle nests and restrict heavy machinery on beaches.

Breakfast Bash in Roda, San Javier

In Roda, San Javier, the summer festivities have a tasty tradition: the ‘English Breakfast.’ This event, part of the local celebration honouring the patron saint, the Virgen de los Remedios, draws a crowd of over 500 people each year. Held in the scenic pinada of San Javier, where many English, Scottish, and Irish expats live, this breakfast has become a summer classic.

Starting at 10 am, volunteers whip up a traditional English breakfast, featuring fried eggs, bacon, sausages, mushrooms, and baked beans, all for just €2. This event, known as ‘International Day,’ is a hit among both locals and visitors.

Alba Sánchez, the local festival councillor, and other officials praised the expat community for their dedication. The local mayor, Eulogio Sánchez, noted the event’s growing popularity, saying, ‘Roda has something special; people love coming here and having a good time.’

The festivities continued through the weekend with more activities, including international dinners, themed parties, and a lively mix of local celebrations.

Noise Reduction in Los Belones

RESIDENTS of Los Belones, living close to the La Manga motorway, will soon enjoy a quieter environment thanks to a new acoustic protection system. The Regional Ministry of Development and Infrastructure is investing €560,000 in this project to reduce traffic noise for local homes.

The new system features noise barriers, but that’s not all. It also involves building embankments and planting vegetation on the top of these embankments. This will help absorb and block sound more effectively. The barriers will be installed between kilometres 12.3 and 13 of the motorway, starting just beyond the local football field and surrounding the nearby residential areas.

By placing these barriers between the noisy road and the homes, the transmission of sound is greatly reduced. The noise barriers absorb much of the traffic noise, making life a little more peaceful for the people living nearby.

Lorca: World Folklore Capital

THE 34th International Folklore Festival ‘Virgen de las Huertas’ the local patron saint will transform Lorca into the world’s folklore capital from September 4 to 8. Organised by a local group this event will showcase traditional music and dance groups from South Korea, Croatia, and Panama, along with Spanish performers.

The festival, a highlight of the ‘Feria Chica’ (Little Fair), will begin with a welcome reception at Lorca Castle and conclude with a closing ceremony at the Sanctuary of the Virgin of the Huertas. Santiago Parra, the city’s Culture and Tourism Councillor, praised the festival for its role in celebrating global traditions and its importance as a major cultural event for Lorca.

This year’s festival poster, titled ‘Pasión’ (Passion), was created by Isabel Moreno Martínez, the winner of last year’s photography contest. The festival remains a key event in Lorca, attracting a variety of cultural groups and reinforcing the city’s international folklore reputation.

