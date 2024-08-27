Oasis back together 2025

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 10:32 • 1 minute read

The brothers buried the hatchet Credit: @oasis, X.com

Oasis fans have been sent into a frenzy since hearing this week of the Gallagher brothers’ intention to get back together and tour. Tickets go on sale August 31.

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher confirmed an Oasis reunion tour with 14 UK and Ireland dates for 2025. So far, the tour begins in Cardiff and closes in Dublin, but it’s early days and there are hopes the tour will be extended internationally.

The Gallaghers hinted there might a comeback on Sunday August 25, but it wasn’t until Tuesday 27 that they confirmed with a list of upcoming concerts. The brothers said in a joint enigmatic statement ‘The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised’.

Gallagher brothers have buried the hatchet

After a long-running and well-publicised split, the brothers Gallagher, it seems, have buried the the hatchet, and were seen earlier in the week posing together for the first time in years. This will be the first time they have played together in 15 years.

Fans on social media are expressing concerns over the ticket prices yet to be announced, and the rush to obtain them, worrying that the online chaos will replicate the near impossibility of buying Taylor Swift tickets.

Tickets go on sale August 31

Liam wrote on X ‘This is it, this is happening.’ Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August’. Dates announced so far are: Cardiff Principality Stadium – July 4/5, 2025; Manchester Heaton Park – 11/12/19/20 July ( speculation about of more additions in that week off); London Wembley Stadium – July 25 & 26; August 2 & 3; Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium – August 8 & 9; Dublin Croke Park – August 16 & 17.