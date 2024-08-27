Seeing out August at Cazbah Live Lounge

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 27 Aug 2024
• 1 minute read
Rock the Cazbah
Credit: The Cazbah Live Lounge, Facebook
The Cazbah Live Lounge in Cala Mijas has a packed agenda for the final days of August with 3 fantastic live music nights.
On Thursday, August 29 starting at 9pm (doors at 6pm), a Mamma Mia Extravaganza with all your favourite Abba tunes. There will also be Zorba dance and the ouzo will surely be free flowing. Tickets cost €15 for the night and you are encouraged to wear white and blue, or 70s-themed wear.
Then, it’s the turn of everyone’s favourite party starters, The Crush Band on Friday, August 30. Unafraid to tackle any song, this covers group will covert any popular tune into a mix of Funk, Rock or Reggae of their very personalised own. The challenge here is not getting up to dance. Entry is free, although pre-booking is highly recommended. Doors open at 8pm, the concert starts at 10pm.
And to finish the summer party, on Saturday, August 31, a tribute show to the music of Cher and George Michael. Doors open at 8pm, and the ticket price is a mere €5.
To book a table for any of the nights, call The Cazbah Lounge on 602 535 710, in Cala Mijas, Av. de Jerez.
