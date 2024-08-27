By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 14:09 • 1 minute read

Royal Lunch in Caleta de Velez Image: Shutterstock/ Marta Fernandez Jimenez

PRINCESS LEONOR recently surprised the locals of Axarquia with a casual visit to El Saladero, a popular chiringuito or beach bar in Caleta de Vélez. The heir to the Spanish throne enjoyed a relaxed lunch recently with a group of six friends at this beachside spot famed for its grilled seafood.

Princess Leonor: The Spanish Heiress Enjoys Grilled Seafood in Caleta de Velez

According to staff, the princess blended in so well that they only realised who she was when a fellow diner recognised her. The chiringuito, known for its fresh fish and laid-back atmosphere, was of course busy that day. This lively atmosphere added to the charm and provided Princess Leonor and her friends with a relaxed dining experience right on the sand.

Scenic Boat Tour: Princess Leonor and Friends Explore the Axarquía Coast

After lunch, the princess and her party took a six-metre boat for a scenic tour of the Axarquía coast. They set off from Caleta de Vélez’s port and headed towards Torre del Mar. This trip ended around 8:45 pm, with Leonor and her friends returning to the dock, enjoying their summer outing in true royal but, according to onlookers, in an unassuming fashion.

Upcoming Naval Academy Training: What’s Next for Princess Leonor

As Princess Leonor prepares for a new chapter in her military training, she will soon begin her studies at the Naval Academy in Marín. The eldest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited the academy last July with her parents, but this time she will arrive in Pontevedra alone.

The Royal Household recently confirmed the official agenda for the first week following the summer break, revealing that although Queen Letizia will not have any official commitments on the day of Leonor’s entry into Marín, King Felipe will be engaged in two events in Barcelona. Initially, it was thought that the royal couple might accompany their daughter, but it has now been confirmed that Princess Leonor will arrive in the afternoon without them.

