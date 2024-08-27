By Eleanor EWN • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 18:07 • 3 minutes read

Tourists in Tenerife don't always cover themselves in glory, enraging the locals. Credit: jjalonso. X.

Brian Harrison, a British immigrant who’s lived for 30 years in Tenerife, is leading the “Salvar La Tejita” group against the impact of mass tourism on the island.

Brian Harrison, a British immigrant living in Tenerife, has found himself at the centre of a heated debate over mass tourism on the popular Spanish island. As the secretary general of Salvar La Tejita, a group advocating for restrictions on tourism, Harrison has become a prominent figure in the anti-tourism movement.

Harrison – originally from Bridgend, South Wales – who has lived in Spain for over 30 years, has faced accusations of hypocrisy for leading the campaign while benefitting from the tourism industry himself. However, he argues that his long-term residency and deep connection to the island entitle him to advocate for its protection.

‘I’ve never really felt like I belonged anywhere,’ the 57-year-old.

‘I didn’t just go on holiday to Spain and stay there, I made a plan to move here when I was in my early twenties and I’ve lived here for most of my life,’ he said.

Newcomers Also Welcome to Opinions about their Home

Harrison admitted that his involvement could seem ironic, but argues that the number of years he’s lived in Tenerife means he’s concerned about issues that impact the island: his home.

‘Why wouldn’t anyone want to take care of a place they’ve lived in for over 30 years?’ the Welsh engineer said.

Harrison denies that the group is against tourism, explaining that they take issue with the sheer number of people flocking to his adopted home. Certainly the figures seem to back him up, showing that Spain received more than 11 million international visitors in July alone– 2.6 of which came from the UK. This is a 8.6% rise from 2023.

Number of Visitors to Spain Continues to Rise

The Tenerife residents also explained that the number of tourists coming to Tenerife each year has skyrocketed from around two million when he arrived to six million now.

‘The problem is not the people who come here, but the huge numbers of people who come, the volume,’ he said.

‘For an island that has limited space, it is unsustainable. This is the problem,’ he said.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Mr Harrison said: ‘Tourists are always welcome here, there will be no hostility. But obviously action needs to be taken.

The government has had three decades to deal with this problem and it has gotten worse every year. This is the last resort for the government to take notice.’

He added that the authorities ‘have to take action to limit tourism, to make tourism sustainable.’

The Welsh engineer argued that ‘there is no economic model that shows that limiting tourism and increasing the quality of tourism has a negative impact.’

‘On the contrary, many destinations like Mallorca, Barcelona, ​​other places in Europe, all have a tourist tax and there is no negative impact at all, neither economic nor otherwise,’ he said.

Protests Against Mass Tourism Spread Across Spain

Thousands of Spaniards have taken to the streets across the country as part of anti-tourism protests, including in the Canary Islands, Balearics, and Barcelona. In one viral incident, unsuspecting tourists were even sprayed with water guns by angry locals.

The Canaries, along with other popular Spanish destinations, have witnessed a surge in tourism in recent years, leading to concerns about overcrowding, infrastructure strain, and the erosion of local culture. Protests have erupted across the country, with demonstrators demanding stricter regulations and a more sustainable approach to tourism.

Salvar La Teijita Will Continue the Fight Against Mass Tourism

Harrison’s group, Salvar La Tejita, is particularly concerned about the impact of large-scale hotel development on the island’s natural environment. The construction of a new hotel in the protected area of La Tejita has sparked intense opposition from locals, who argue that it threatens the island’s delicate ecosystem.

While Harrison acknowledges the economic benefits of tourism, he emphasises the need for sustainable practices and responsible development. He believes that limiting the number of visitors and investing in infrastructure can help mitigate the negative impacts of mass tourism.

The debate over tourism in Spain continues to intensify, with local communities demanding a greater say in how their destinations are developed. As the country grapples with the challenges and opportunities presented by the tourism industry, finding a balance between economic growth and environmental protection remains a top priority.

Hypocrite or Concerned Local: What Do You Think?

This is a topic that is bound to interest expats and immigrants all over Spain. Do you think newcomers have a right to take part in anti-tourism protests, or do you think it's hypocritical?