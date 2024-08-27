The latest dating trend in Spain: Tinder-Dona

By Letara Draghia • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 21:59 • 1 minute read

Caption: Mercadona supermarket. Credit: Shutterstock.

In a surprising twist on traditional dating, singles in Spain are swapping online swipes for shopping trollies, turning Mercadona supermarkets into unexpected hotspots for romance.

This quirky trend has been gaining traction, offering an alternative to the criticised world of dating apps.

The idea that Mercadona might be a prime location for meeting potential partners was first popularized by Vivy Lin, a TV personality who shared a video on TikTok. According to Lin, many people head to Mercadona between 7pm and 8pm with more than just grocery shopping on their minds – they’re hoping to find love in the aisles.

Social media users have since embraced the idea, creating a playful code of conduct for this supermarket matchmaking.

Food codes for Tinder-Dona

For instance, selecting chocolates or sweets for your trolley is rumoured to signal an interest in a casual fling, while opting for legumes might indicate a search for something more serious. There’s even a code for being open to a conversation: carrying an upside-down pineapple. And if you happen to spot someone who catches your eye, a gentle bump of the trollies could be the perfect icebreaker.

The trend has even spread to other popular shopping spots in Spain. Some suggest visiting the perfume section of El Corte Inglés around lunchtime (typically 2pm to 3:30pm) if you’re looking to meet someone with a taste for the finer things in life.

With approximately 1,600 Mercadona supermarkets scattered across Spain, it’s easy for curious singles to try out this unconventional dating method for themselves. Whether you’re looking for love or just a fun new way to shop, it seems that Mercadona might just be the place to be.

For expatriates living in Spain, this trend might offer a unique and local way to immerse yourself in Spanish culture while potentially meeting new people. So next time you’re stocking up on groceries, consider timing your trip.