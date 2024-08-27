Tour and taste: sampling the best local wine

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 16:13
• 1 minute read
A close-up of grapes on a vine which are ready for harvesting. Son Prim, Facebook
Out of the many vineyards offering wine tours, it´s worth seeking out one of the slightly more exclusive ones, meaning that the wine produced isn´t available as standard in most supermarkets, but can be found served in local restaurants or for sale in shops with their own wine celler.
Son Prim, for example, sits on the outskirts of Sencelles and is an idyllic location for a wine tasting. It´s a fairly small business, but the wines, made from French varieties of grape, are exceptional. Not to be missed is the bodega´s Blanc de Merlot, a wine which, despite being made from red grapes, is almost as clear as water and has an exquisite taste unlike any other.
Son Juliana, on the other side of Sencelles, offers full on wine and dine experiences with a tour of the premises followed by a wine tasting served with a veritable feast of different local produce. The vineyard also has an olive grove and produces its own olive oil, and the bodega strives to be as ecologically friendly as possible.
For a closer look into the history of wine making, family run bodega Blanca Terra may not be set in the prettiest of locations – it´s located just outside Montuïri off of the MA-15 to Manacor – but step inside the bodega and one is taken away from the busy main road in an instant. A short video showing the family´s background in wine-making is followed by a tour around the outdoor museum which showcases how wine production has developed through the centuries. Finally, guests are transported back to the present day as their guide takes them through the modern wine making process, before the all-important tasting at the end of the tour.
These are just a handful of beautiful vineyards open to visitors, and each individual bodega has a unique experience to offer, where learning about culture and history is paired with the perfect amount of decadence.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.