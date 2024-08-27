Tour and taste: sampling the best local wine

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 16:13 • 1 minute read

A close-up of grapes on a vine which are ready for harvesting. Son Prim, Facebook

Mallorca is home to some 100 bodegas, with many offering visitors the chance to learn about wine production and enjoy sampling the local whites, reds and rosés.

Out of the many vineyards offering wine tours, it´s worth seeking out one of the slightly more exclusive ones, meaning that the wine produced isn´t available as standard in most supermarkets, but can be found served in local restaurants or for sale in shops with their own wine celler.

Local wines taste best

Son Prim, for example, sits on the outskirts of Sencelles and is an idyllic location for a wine tasting. It´s a fairly small business, but the wines, made from French varieties of grape, are exceptional. Not to be missed is the bodega´s Blanc de Merlot, a wine which, despite being made from red grapes, is almost as clear as water and has an exquisite taste unlike any other.

Son Juliana, on the other side of Sencelles, offers full on wine and dine experiences with a tour of the premises followed by a wine tasting served with a veritable feast of different local produce. The vineyard also has an olive grove and produces its own olive oil, and the bodega strives to be as ecologically friendly as possible.

An historical tour of locally produced wine

For a closer look into the history of wine making, family run bodega Blanca Terra may not be set in the prettiest of locations – it´s located just outside Montuïri off of the MA-15 to Manacor – but step inside the bodega and one is taken away from the busy main road in an instant. A short video showing the family´s background in wine-making is followed by a tour around the outdoor museum which showcases how wine production has developed through the centuries. Finally, guests are transported back to the present day as their guide takes them through the modern wine making process, before the all-important tasting at the end of the tour.

These are just a handful of beautiful vineyards open to visitors, and each individual bodega has a unique experience to offer, where learning about culture and history is paired with the perfect amount of decadence.