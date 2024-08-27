By Letara Draghia • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 23:08 • 1 minute read

Daniella Allfree and Charlotte Wood. Credit: Instagram.

Televised darts is set to welcome back walk-on girls for the first time in nearly seven years, marking a significant shift in the sport’s presentation at the upcoming World Seniors Matchplay in York this October.

Once a prominent feature in darts, walk-on girls were a familiar sight during the early days of televised competitions, adding a touch of glamour as they accompanied players to the stage. However, this tradition was discontinued by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) in 2018 amidst shifting attitudes toward gender representation in sports.

Charlotte Wood and Daniella Allfree, two well-known figures from the walk-on era, are set to return. The pair have signed a contract with the World Seniors Darts Tour (WSDT), a move that will see them reintroduce their glamourous roles at the World Seniors Matchplay. This event will feature legendary players, including 16-time world champion Phil Taylor, and will be broadcast on TNT Sports and BBC iPlayer.

Walk-on girls are happy to return to the small screen

Expressing her enthusiasm, Daniella Allfree said, “We are so happy to have been asked to represent WSDT in an ambassadorial role. It’s so pleasing to be able to be involved in the sport in any capacity, but this is a real honour.”

Charlotte Wood echoed her sentiments, adding, “Me and Daniella are really looking forward to being a part of WSDT events, and especially meeting the fans and being at the side of the players as they walk on.”

Jason Francis of WSDT highlighted the significance of their return, stating, “They always bring the glitz and glamour to the sport, and it will be no different in York. The players will have that extra stardust alongside them when doing their world-famous walk-ons, and it will add further prestige to what should be an amazing tournament and event.”

The York event is set to feature a lineup of prominent senior players, including John Part, Martin Adams, as well as celebrated female darts players Lisa Ashton and Trina Gulliver.

Despite the WSDT’s decision to bring back walk-on girls, the PDC has not indicated any plans to reinstate this tradition in its tournaments.