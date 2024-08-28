1000s of new jobs, Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:32 • 1 minute read

President of Junta visit to Beijing. Credit: Juanma Moreno, Facebook.

More than 1,000 jobs up for grabs at new eco hydrogen production plant in Malaga. The project will be the biggest of its kind in Europe.

A deal has just been struck between the Junta de Andalucia and the World’s biggest producer of ‘green hydrogen’ to open a new factory near Malaga which will be the biggest producer of the environmentally friendly fuel in Europe.

Capable of generating 5,000 megawatts of power, the agreement for the new plant comes accompanied with another plan to build a second 1,000 megawatts factory in Huelva as well as an agreement to build the necessary machinery in Seville.

Deals with China look set to bring thousands of new jobs

The news came in on Wednesday 28 as the President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, visited the technology park in Beijing, China, where the green energies company Hygreen is located. Moreno, as part of his official visit to China, also met with representatives of the Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers, suggesting more news may follow on the jobs market in Andalusia. Another area he has also been promoting during his trip has been tourism to Spain from China, which has had a big drop-off since the pandemic and which he is now attempting to recover.

Largest ‘green energy’ project of its kind in Europe

The hydrogen plant, the largest project of its kind ever in Europe, is looking to supply both the EU and US markets with zero-emissions fuel, while at the same time, reindustrialise Andalusia, bringing thousands of new directly contracted jobs and satellite employment too. Moreno highlighted the fact that Andalusia has been leading the way with zero-emissions energy production with its solar and wind farms and now with hydrogen fuel production.