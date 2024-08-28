1000s of new jobs, Malaga

By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:32 • 1 minute read
President of Junta visit to Beijing.
Credit: Juanma Moreno, Facebook.
More than 1,000 jobs up for grabs at new eco hydrogen production plant in Malaga. The project will be the biggest of its kind in Europe.
A deal has just been struck between the Junta de Andalucia and the World’s biggest producer of ‘green hydrogen’ to open a new factory near Malaga which will be the biggest producer of the environmentally friendly fuel in Europe.
Capable of generating 5,000 megawatts of power, the agreement for the new plant comes accompanied with another plan to build a second 1,000 megawatts factory in Huelva as well as an agreement to build the necessary machinery in Seville.
The news came in on Wednesday 28 as the President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, visited the technology park in Beijing, China, where the green energies company Hygreen is located. Moreno, as part of his official visit to China, also met with representatives of the Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers, suggesting more news may follow on the jobs market in Andalusia. Another area he has also been promoting during his trip has been tourism to Spain from China, which has had a big drop-off since the pandemic and which he is now attempting to recover.
The hydrogen plant, the largest project of its kind ever in Europe, is looking to supply both the EU and US markets with zero-emissions fuel, while at the same time, reindustrialise Andalusia, bringing thousands of new directly contracted jobs and satellite employment too. Moreno highlighted the fact that Andalusia has been leading the way with zero-emissions energy production with its solar and wind farms and now with hydrogen fuel production.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.