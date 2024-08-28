August entertainment at the Auditorium

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Palma Auditorium. Facebook, Auditorium de Palma
If looking for something creative, entertaining and inspiring all at once, why not checkout one of the spectacles on offer at the Palma Auditorium?
For something the whole family will enjoy, Aladdin the Musical will be on show in the Mozart Room between August 24 and September 1. The show is certain to mesmerise little ones, and the catchy songs will have the whole family singing along, long after the show finishes.
For music, OK Mobility is hosting an acoustic session in the Secret Room by local Mallorcan singer Lía on August 29. Lía´s music is inspired by bands such as The Beatles and a sample of her musical talents can be found on the Auditorium website.
If comedy is more to one´s taste, on September 1 Jimmy Carr will be in the Magna Room, providing a full 90 minutes of jokes and entertainment with his signature dark humour. The event forms part of his tour for new show, `Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny´.
Full details of all events can be found at https://auditoriumpalma.com/es/ including prices and show times.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
