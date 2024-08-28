Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 4 minutes read

Rounders Fundraising Match Image: Shutterstock/ alexei_tm

Rounders Showdown in Competa

SARJA Microsanctuary in Cómpeta is hosting an exciting rounders fundraising match event on September 20! This non-profit sanctuary, established in 2022, rescues farm animals, with over 50 animals in their care. Their mission is simple: ‘Because their life matters.’

Teaming up with the Todo Ayuda Project, a non-profit organisation that supports animal welfare initiatives, Sarja Micro Sanctuary is inviting everyone to join them at the Cómpeta football pitch for an afternoon of fun. The event starts at 5:30 pm, with the rounders tournament kicking off at 6 pm.

What’s on offer? Free entry for all, tasty food and drinks, exciting raffle prizes, and plenty of activities for kids and adults and a surprise guest! It’s the perfect chance to enjoy a great game, cheer on the players, and support a wonderful cause.

Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening. Don’t miss out on the action – mark your calendars and get ready for a fantastic time!

Blues Festival in CAJIZ, Velez-Malaga

CAJIZ, a hamlet of Velez-Malaga, is gearing up for its second annual La Noche de Blues festival (The Night of Blues festival) on Saturday, September 7. Following the success of its debut last year, the event will once again feature the Richard Ray Farrell Trio headlining. Farrell, a New Yorker who’s made Cajiz his home, will bring his signature blues sound to the stage alongside Billy O’Haire and Mama Paula Blues Band.

The festival, introduced recently by Deputy Mayor of Cajiz Jesús María Claros, will kick off at 8 pm and run until 2 am in the open-air courtyard of the local school. Attendees can enjoy live music, food, drinks, and raffles, with all proceeds supporting the local festivities committee. While entry is free, donations of €5 or €10 are encouraged to help cover concert costs.

Richard Ray Farrell, a renowned figure in modern blues, will perform with his band members Aaron Trubic on bass and Sergio Díaz on drums. Expect a vibrant night of blues that will light up Cajiz’s summer evening.

Anniversary Bash in Rincon de la Victoria

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA is gearing up for a spectacular celebration as the Verbena Granadillas (Granadillas Festival) returns from September 5 to 8, marking its 25th anniversary. This beloved festival, known for its vibrant traditions, promises a fantastic lineup of events that celebrate local culture.

The festival’s lineup includes exciting activities like ribbon races, a community paella, a Vespa rally, a pig raffle, and much more. The Cultural, Fair, and Festival Department of the Rincón de la Victoria City Council, along with the Torreón de Albendas Granadillas Neighbourhood Association, unveiled the event’s schedule recently.

Festival-goers can look forward to live DJs, performances by the Metrópolis Orchestra, Quique and Manu, and much more.

Mari Paz Couto, the City Council’s cultural representative, highlighted their ongoing support for local associations, celebrating this milestone with a special edition of the festival. Francisco Salado, the mayor, praised the festival’s role in preserving local traditions and lauded the community’s dedication to making it a success each year.

The festivities kick off with a luncheon honouring seniors, followed by a procession on September 6. From traditional games to delicious food, the celebration is set to bring families, friends, and visitors together. The events will take place along the Benagalbón road, and all performances are free.

Golf Tournament in Rincón de la Victoria

ON September 29, Rincón de la Victoria will host a thrilling golf tournament at Añoreta Resort, drawing over 100 golfers to this scenic venue. Starting at 9:30 am, the event, organised by the local Sports Department and Añoreta Resort, will feature the popular ‘Best Ball’ format.

Antonio José Martín, the town’s Sports and Tourism Councillor, highlighted the tournament’s importance for the local community. ‘This event not only showcases our town but also attracts numerous visitors who will enjoy a fantastic day of sports,’ he said.

Francisco Salado, the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, emphasised the tournament’s growing reputation. ‘It’s become a key event in our sports calendar,’ he noted. Salado also praised Añoreta Resort’s top-notch facilities, which he believes enhance the town’s appeal as a tourist destination.

Angel Acha, the General Director of Añoreta Resort & Golf, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the event once more. He mentioned the resort’s significant growth and the crucial role of golf tourism in diversifying the town’s year-round attractions.

The tournament will feature five prize-winning pairs and include refreshments and a cocktail after play. For those interested, registration is open via email at reservas@anoretaresort.com or by calling 952 40 50 00, with entry fees of €30 for members and €45 for non-members.

Jazz Fever in Almuñécar

ALMUÑECAR’S Parque El Majuelo is set to come alive with a night of smooth jazz, funk, and soul on Friday, August 30. The town hall is hosting an unforgettable event featuring the band One for My Baby and the captivating Maria Romero Jazz as the special guest. Starting at 10 pm, music lovers will be treated to an incredible fusion of jazz and soulful rhythms under the stars.

Known for their unique blend of styles, One for My Baby will bring their signature sound to the stage, promising an exciting and dynamic performance. With Maria Romero Jazz lending her incredible vocals, this is a night not to be missed!

Tickets are available in advance for €18 at bravoentradas.es, and the stunning outdoor venue, Parque El Majuelo, with its scenic backdrop of Almuñécar, makes it the perfect spot for a magical evening of live music.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a musical experience that will leave you wanting more!

