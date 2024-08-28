By Letara Draghia • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 10:50 • 2 minutes read

Cloudy sky. Credit: Pixabay.

Morocco’s long-standing Al-Ghaith cloud seeding programme is drawing attention and concern from neighbouring Spain as the country intensifies efforts to combat severe drought.

The initiative, internationally recognised since its instigation in 1984, aims to artificially increase rainfall, but its potential regional impact is sparking debate, particularly in Spain.

Recent reports from the Spanish weather agency El Tiempo highlight Morocco’s substantial investment in cloud seeding, with nearly €10 million allocated since 2023. This funding is directed toward enhancing rainfall in targeted areas by up to 15 per cent through 20 separate cloud seeding projects.

These efforts come as Morocco faces its sixth consecutive year of drought, with rainfall levels in January 2024 showing a stark 70 per cent shortfall compared to the average over the past three decades.

The dark side of cloud seeding

While Morocco views cloud seeding as a vital tool to alleviate its chronic water scarcity, Spanish media and experts are voicing concerns about the potential unintended consequences for the region. The report from El Tiempo warns that artificially altering weather patterns could lead to unpredictable outcomes, particularly in southern Spain and the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

One of the primary fears is that increased rainfall in areas unaccustomed to such conditions could trigger flooding, soil erosion and other environmental issues. Also, the report suggests that cloud seeding might disrupt the atmospheric balance, potentially leading to droughts in other locations or causing intense, unmanageable downpours.

In addition, the report raises alarms about the broader implications of geo-engineering, suggesting that it could heighten the frequency of extreme weather events, including storms, lightning, hailstorms, and even tornadoes. These potential disruptions have led to concerns about possible geopolitical tensions between Spain and Morocco, especially if the environmental changes negatively impact Spanish territories.

Despite these apprehensions, Morocco’s experience with cloud seeding is extensive. The Al-Ghaith program, which has conducted 49 artificial seeding operations between 2021 and 2023, has been central to Morocco’s strategy to enhance water resources through climate modification. Experts estimate that this technology could boost precipitation rates by 4 per cent, with the potential to increase agricultural productivity by up to 20 per cent.

Morocco’s commitment to tackling water scarcity is highlighted by its recognition on the international stage. The Al-Ghaith programme hosted the Eighth International Conference on Industrial Rainfall in Casablanca in 2003 and received the prestigious Hassan II Award for Industrial Rainfall in the United Arab Emirates in 2007.

King Mohammed VI’s take on cloud seeding

King Mohammed VI has also emphasised the urgency of addressing the water crisis, particularly during his recent speech marking the 25th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

In his speech, the king highlighted the critical state of water availability in Morocco and underscored the importance of the National Programme for Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation 2020-2027. This programme, alongside the accelerated construction of seawater salt removal plants, aims to secure over 1.7 billion cubic meters of water annually by 2030.

As Morocco continues to explore various solutions to its water crisis, including cloud seeding and purification, the broader regional implications remain a point of concern.

Expatriates and residents living in Spain should keep a close eye on this developing situation as it may have broader implications for regional climates.