€600,000 invested in archaeological sites

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:50 • 1 minute read

Talaiots de Son Fornés, Montuïri, EWN

The Council of Mallorca plans to invest 600,000 euros in the care and preservation of the island´s many archaeological sites.

Last Thursday, August 22, the president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, announced that the Council will be dedicating 600,000 euros to local governments across the island for the purpose of preserving, restoring, and promoting the historical value of archaeological sites across Mallorca.

According to a press release by the Council, the decision was made during a meeting in the archaeological site of S´Illot, in which Galmés liaised with Antònia Roca, the executive vice-president and Counsellor of Culture and Heritage.

Resources must be invested towards protecting archaeological sites

Galmés expressed the importance of the protection of Mallorca´s archaeological heritage, explaining that as it is so much `part of [local] culture, […] its conservation and dissemination is our responsibility´. Through the funding of this initiative, Galmés aims to restore and recover archaeological culture and ensure that it is accessible to all.

Talaiots (ancient ruins dating back as far as the Bronze Age) can be found dotted across the landscape in the islands of Mallorca and Menorca, and although some have been carefully examined and explored by experts and converted into protected visitor attractions, many lie untouched and overgrown.