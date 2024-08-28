By Letara Draghia • Updated: 28 Aug 2024 • 21:19 • 1 minute read

The moment caught on camera. Credit: X.

In a dramatic naval operation off the coast of Melilla, the Spanish Guardia Civil successfully intercepted a small boat carrying four migrants attempting to reach the shores of the city.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday near the beach of Horcas Coloradas, ended without any reported injuries, although it has sparked concern and debate over the methods used by authorities.

According to reports, the small dinghy was attempting to enter Melilla when it was spotted by the Guardia Civil’s Maritime Service. The officers pursued the vessel, ultimately preventing it from reaching the coast by forcibly running over it with their larger, more powerful patrol boat.

Captured on camera: the moment the Spanish police boat ran over the migrant boat

A video circulating on social media captures the tense moments when the migrants’ boat was intercepted. The four individuals on board were subsequently detained.

This incident marks the second time in recent days that the Guard Civil has had to intervene to prevent illegal migrant landings in Melilla. Just days earlier, another group of 11 migrants, including five minors, was stopped in the same area after they had already set foot on Spanish soil.

While the Guardia Civil’s actions in these operations have been effective in preventing unauthorised entry, they also raise questions about the balance between border security and the safety of those attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean.

Melilla, along with Ceuta, represents a significant entry point for migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe from Africa. The Spanish government has been under pressure to strengthen border controls while also adhering to international laws concerning the treatment of migrants.

The European Union has been closely monitoring the situation in Melilla and similar hotspots with the aim of supporting member states in managing migration more humanely and effectively.