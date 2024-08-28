Healthy lifestyle month Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 9:17 • 1 minute read

Fuengirola getting in shape. Credit: Ayuntamiento Fuengirola

September is healthy lifestyle month in Fuengirola with multiple activities to promote fitness and keeping in shape, promoted by the council.

The project named ‘Fuengirola en forma’ includes 18 different activity options including free open-air sports classes, an obstacle course, inclusive sports, hiking routes, a World Wellness Weekend and children’s games.

‘Sports practice is well-being and quality of life’ – Ana Mula

The hope is that local residents will begin to incorporate healthy fitness activities into the new post-summer routine and try out and learn some new sporty options. Ana Mula, mayor of Fuengirola explained that ‘Sports practice is well-being and quality of life. For this reason, Fuengirola is an ideal place to host events and competitions at all levels, and for promoting healthy habits among the population of Fuengirola, achieving higher levels of well-being in the town.’

Everything from fishing to spinning

On Sunday, September 1, they plan a ‘fishing workshop for children’ and a ‘running meeting’; on September 5 there will be the ‘Pedro Cuevas Memorial’ Sea Fishing Championship’; the ‘Toro Night cycling route’ on September 7; and ‘Inclusive sports day’ September 14; a ‘Night Running meeting’ on September 20, ‘The World Wellness Weekend’ on September 20, an ‘Inclusive Fishing meeting’ as well on September 20; an ‘International Hockey Tournament’ from September 20 to 22; the ‘Unbroken Race’; an obstacle race event on September 22; and a nighttime spinning marathon on September 27; plus many more varied and fun activities designed to encourage everyone do get into shape.