Hemsworth defies expectations

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:20 • 1 minute read

Chris Hemsworth, X

Chris Hemsworth is set to begin filming for his new show, in which he strives to step as far out of his comfort zone as possible.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has arrived in Mallorca ready to embark on his latest project, in which he will collaborate with the National Geographic to film the new series of reality show, `Limitless´. The show, which is the brain-child of Darren Oronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, The Whale) is based on testing one´s strength of mind and defying expectations. Throughout the series, Hemsworth aims to embrace life and undertake challenges which seek to push him to his limits and prove his inner potential.

The actor became a worldwide name for his performance as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is no stranger to Mallorca having holidayed in the Balearics last summer with his family on a classic Mallorcan yacht which was previously used to take visitors to and from the Island of Cabrera.

`Limitless´ is set to be filmed in various picturesque locations around the island, and will be produced by local company Palma Pictures, which has previously worked with Hollywood stars such as Adam Sandler and Nicole Kidman.