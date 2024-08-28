Hemsworth defies expectations

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:20
• 1 minute read
Chris Hemsworth, X
Chris Hemsworth is set to begin filming for his new show, in which he strives to step as far out of his comfort zone as possible.
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has arrived in Mallorca ready to embark on his latest project, in which he will collaborate with the National Geographic to film the new series of reality show, `Limitless´. The show, which is the brain-child of Darren Oronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, The Whale) is based on testing one´s strength of mind and defying expectations. Throughout the series, Hemsworth aims to embrace life and undertake challenges which seek to push him to his limits and prove his inner potential.
The actor became a worldwide name for his performance as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is no stranger to Mallorca having holidayed in the Balearics last summer with his family on a classic Mallorcan yacht which was previously used to take visitors to and from the Island of Cabrera.
`Limitless´ is set to be filmed in various picturesque locations around the island, and will be produced by local company Palma Pictures, which has previously worked with Hollywood stars such as Adam Sandler and Nicole Kidman.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.