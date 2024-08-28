By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 16:16 • 3 minutes read

IN Cartagena, a police officer heroically saved a baby from choking using the Heimlich manoeuvre. The incident unfolded when a group of officers on duty was alerted by a citizen that a mother on Puertas de Murcia Street needed urgent help.

Moments of Tension as Baby Struggles to Breathe

Arriving quickly at the scene, the officers saw a distressed mother holding her choking baby amid a crowd of onlookers. The baby was showing clear signs of distress, struggling to breathe and turning red due to a blocked airway.

Officer Performs Lifesaving Heimlich Maneuver on Infant

One of the officers immediately assessed the situation and, suspecting the baby was choking, took swift action. He gently placed the baby face down on his arm and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre. Within moments, the baby expelled mucus from her throat and began breathing normally again.

The child was then taken to a hospital for further care. The Heimlich manoeuvre is a vital first aid technique used to clear obstructions from the airway and can be a lifesaver in emergencies like this.

How to Perform the Heimlich Maneuver on a Baby

Briefly explain the steps of performing the Heimlich maneuver on an infant: Assess the Situation : If the baby is coughing or crying, allow them to try and clear the blockage. If they cannot breathe, cry, or make sounds, take immediate action. Position the Baby : Lay the baby face down along your forearm, supporting their head and neck with your hand. Ensure their head is lower than their chest. Back Blows : Using the heel of your hand, deliver five gentle back blows between the baby’s shoulder blades. Chest Thrusts : If the object is not dislodged, turn the baby face up, placing two fingers on the center of the chest and give five quick chest thrusts. Repeat if Necessary : Alternate between five back blows and five chest thrusts until the object is expelled or emergency services arrive.

Note: Always call emergency services, in Spain the number is 112.

Signs of Choking in Infants and When to Act

Recognising Choking : Silence, inability to cry or cough, difficulty breathing, bluish skin, or lips turning blue are signs of choking.

: Silence, inability to cry or cough, difficulty breathing, bluish skin, or lips turning blue are signs of choking. When to Intervene: If the baby is coughing forcefully or crying, monitor closely. If the baby is silent or gasping, act immediately.

Importance of First Aid Training for Parents and Caregivers

Parents, guardians, and caregivers are often the first responders in emergencies involving children. Knowing essential first aid techniques, such as the Heimlich maneuver and CPR, can be crucial in life-threatening situations like choking, cardiac arrest, or other accidents. Immediate and correct actions can prevent severe injury, brain damage, or even death. First aid training provides the knowledge and confidence needed to act quickly and effectively, ensuring the safety and well-being of children in critical moments.

Moreover, these skills empower parents and caregivers to manage minor injuries at home, reducing unnecessary trips to the emergency room and fostering a sense of safety and preparedness. In emergencies, every second counts; being trained could mean the difference between a close call and a tragedy.

Where to Learn First Aid and CPR

In Spain, there are several opportunities for parents and caregivers to learn vital first aid and CPR skills:

Cruz Roja (Red Cross) Spain : The Cruz Roja Española (Spanish Red Cross) offers a wide range of first aid and CPR courses across Spain. They provide in-person and online courses tailored to different levels, from basic first aid to advanced life support. These courses cover essential skills like CPR for infants, children, and adults, the Heimlich maneuver, and how to handle other emergency situations. To find a course near you, visit the Cruz Roja Española website.

: The Cruz Roja Española (Spanish Red Cross) offers a wide range of first aid and CPR courses across Spain. They provide in-person and online courses tailored to different levels, from basic first aid to advanced life support. These courses cover essential skills like CPR for infants, children, and adults, the Heimlich maneuver, and how to handle other emergency situations. To find a course near you, visit the Cruz Roja Española website. Local Hospitals and Health Centers : Many hospitals and local health centers across Spain also offer first aid training programs. These courses are often organised in collaboration with community organizations and may be available at a low cost or for free.

: Many hospitals and local health centers across Spain also offer first aid training programs. These courses are often organised in collaboration with community organizations and may be available at a low cost or for free. Community Centers and Local Government Programs : Community centers, town halls, and local government programs frequently host workshops and training sessions in first aid. Check with your local community center or municipal website for upcoming events.

: Community centers, town halls, and local government programs frequently host workshops and training sessions in first aid. Check with your local community center or municipal website for upcoming events. Online Courses: Several online platforms offer certified first aid and CPR courses that can be completed at home. Some courses also provide hands-on practice sessions to ensure you master the techniques.

Taking the initiative to learn these lifesaving skills can provide peace of mind and preparedness, ensuring you are ready to protect the lives of those you care for most.

