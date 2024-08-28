By Letara Draghia • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 11:22 • 2 minutes read

Jeff bezos and his fiancee, Lauren Sánchez. Credit: Shutterstock.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who boasts a staggering net worth of $192.3 billion (€178.8 billion), has transformed his immense wealth into an impressive array of luxury assets, ranging from state-of-the-art jets to lavish homes on exclusive islands.

As one of the wealthiest individuals globally, Bezos’ purchases reflect a lifestyle marked by extreme opulence and high-profile investments, catering not just to his personal tastes but also to his ambitions in various industries.

Bezos’ latest private jet: Gulfstream G700

Bezos’ penchant for luxury is perhaps best exemplified by his collection of private jets, the newest of which is the Gulfstream G700. Valued at around $80 million (€74.4 million), this aircraft is a symbol of cutting-edge aviation technology and recently received approval from the FAA in March 2024.

Flight data suggests Bezos took possession of this jet in July, adding to his already impressive fleet. His collection now includes two Gulfstream G650ERs and a Pilatus PC-24, bringing the total value of his private aircraft to over $200 million (€186 million).

Koru: Bezos’ $500 million mega-yacht

Bezos owns the Koru, a 127-metre mega-yacht that debuted in 2023 with a tour of the Mediterranean. This luxurious vessel, which reportedly cost around $500 million (€465 million), is equipped with a support yacht named Abeona and has hosted celebrities like Bill Gates and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Koru has also been the backdrop for personal celebrations, such as the engagement party for Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

Bezos’ homes on Florida’s exclusive Indian Creek Island

Bezos has also made significant investments in real estate, most notably acquiring three residences on Indian Creek Island, a secluded area off the coast of Miami. Over the past year, Bezos has spent $237 million (€220.4 million) on these homes, joining an elite group of homeowners that includes Tom Brady and Carl Icahn.

In Washington State, where Amazon is headquartered, Bezos owns a lakeside compound complete with a private shoreline, boathouse and waterslide. Additionally, his investments extend to a 30,000-acre ranch in West Texas, known as Figure 2 Ranch, which also serves as the base for his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

Bezos’ other investments

Beyond his luxury attainments, Bezos has also poured billions into various business ventures and philanthropic efforts. In 2000, he founded Blue Origin, a company focused on space exploration, and in 2013, he purchased The Washington Post.

Recently, Bezos sold portions of his Amazon shares to fund Day 1 Academies, a network of nonprofit preschools aimed at supporting early childhood education.

Bezos’ lifestyle is a blend of personal luxury and strategic investments, illustrating how one of the world’s wealthiest individuals chooses to spend his fortune. From the latest in aviation technology to expansive real estate holdings, Jeff Bezos’ acquisitions reflect both his taste for the finer things in life and his ongoing ambitions in business and charity.