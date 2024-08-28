By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 11:23 • 2 minutes read

Image: corporate.bclc.com

A group of 15 Irish bar staff from Vancouver’s Foy’s Irish Bar have struck gold with their first-ever lottery ticket. Their winning ticket, purchased as a collective whim, has netted them a staggering $1 million (approximately €663,016) from Canada’s Lotto Max.

A First-Time Bet Turns into a Big Win

James Browne, who took on the task of purchasing the lottery tickets for the group, was the first to realise the incredible news. ‘I scanned the first few tickets on my BCLC Lotto! App and won $20,’ Browne recalled. ‘But the last ticket was the jackpot. I had to walk down to Kingsgate Mall to double-check it—I couldn’t believe it.’

When Browne announced the win to the group, it took ‘a good 20 minutes’ for everyone to wrap their heads around it. Given that this was the first time they had ever played together, their disbelief was totally understandable. Browne summed up their feelings with a simple, ‘Surreal, unreal, and blessed!’

Celebrations and Future Plans

Each member of this lucky syndicate will walk away with close to $67,000, but for an Irish couple in the group, the windfall is even greater, they will receive nearly $134,000.

The winners have already celebrated their good fortune at Foy’s Irish Bar, but they’re planning another celebration at the same spot to mark their big win. The joy among the group is evident, and their plans include using the winnings in various ways, from covering housing costs in Vancouver to taking trips back to Ireland. Many of the staff were finding it tough to make ends meet in Vancouver, it is an expensive city, so this win is a much-needed boost for them.

A Special Win for the Irish Expat Community

Most of the winners are originally from Ireland, making the prize especially meaningful as they are living far from home. The lottery win offers them a chance to reconnect with their families in Ireland, and one couple is even looking forward to bringing their infant son home for Christmas.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Circle-K on Davie and Bidwell Street in Vancouver. As Browne noted, ‘This was the first time we ever played together, and look what happened.’ The group’s shared luck has not only provided a financial boost but also brought them closer together as friends and colleagues.

In the end, their incredible stroke of luck is a testament to the unexpected joys that life can bring, even on a whim.

