Local fundraiser brews support for abandoned animals

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:15 • 1 minute read

Brewing Support for Rescue Charities Images: Facebook/ Tracy Della

IN a heartwarming display of community spirit, the Save a Life Rescue team celebrated a significant success at their Afternoon Cream Tea fundraiser recently. Held at the beautiful Hotel Finca El Cerillo in Canillas de Albaida, the event was bathed in August sunshine, setting the stage for an enjoyable afternoon where cava, tea, and coffee were served alongside an array of delectable cakes, scones, and sandwiches.

A Heartwarming Fundraiser for Animal Rescue

Hosted and sponsored by Sue and Gordon, who are passionate animal lovers, the fundraiser raised an impressive €1,731.48. The couple, along with their dedicated team, collaborated with Save a Life Rescue‘s Sarah to meticulously plan the event over several months. On the day, the effort of volunteers including Christine Marsh, David Marsh, Deb Smart, Jenny Marsh, and a team of waiters and kitchen staff was instrumental in ensuring a seamless experience for attendees.

The success of the event was further enhanced by contributions from local bakers, who provided over 400 cakes, and professional photographer Alice Drouven, who captured the essence of the day.

Why Support for Animal Charities Matters

This fundraiser comes at a critical time when animal abandonment is increasingly prevalent. With pets being left behind more frequently, support for animal charities is vital. Such events not only raise necessary funds but also highlight the urgent need for community action to assist these vulnerable animals.

New Faces Join the Fight Against Animal Abandonment

The event drew a strong turnout of devoted supporters and introduced some new faces to the cause. Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of all involved, the proceeds will directly support Save a Life Rescue’s mission to rescue and care for local dogs and puppies in need.

For more Axarquia news and events click here