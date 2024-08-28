By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 8:17 • 1 minute read

Malaga research team discovery. Credit: Nan Tun Nay - Shutterstock

Breakthrough discovery by scientists at the Biomedical Research Institute of Malaga that could help repair damage to arteries following a heart attack.

The research team discovered cells with a highly active metabolism could remodel new arteries. Called ‘pre-arterial cells’, these are ones that form coronary arteries in people from babies to adulthood. According to the scientists, these cells, instrumental in the development of foetuses, are ‘highly migratory’ and give rise to the formation of new arteries, guided by what they call ‘tip cells’ that encourage new channels for the blood to flow.

Nanomedicine researchers hope to develop therapeutic methods with the new information that could aid in the recovery and recuperation of sufferers of heart disease.

Discovery of cells that regenerate now arteries

The work carried out by the Malaga team demonstrates that pre-arterial cells not only contribute to the creation of arteries during throughout a human’s growth, but are also reactivated in response to cardiac injuries, which could open new avenues for regenerative treatments in patients with heart disease or the damage caused by a heart attack.

It is hoped that the discovery will not only stop at regenerative heart medicine, but that it could be applied to regenerative therapy and angiogenesis in other parts of the body too.