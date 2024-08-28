Murcia’s priciest street: A bargain

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 7:00
• 2 minutes read
Murcia's Most Expensive Street
Image: Shuttestock/ Yarchyk
In Murcia, the priciest street for buying a home is Gran Vía Escultor Francisco Salzillo. According to a study by Idealista, homes on this street sell for an average of €742,417, making it the most expensive in the region. Despite this, Murcia ranks seventh lowest in terms of the highest-priced streets across Spain’s regions.
To put this into perspective, Murcia’s highest-priced street is more expensive than similar streets in Aragón, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja, Navarra, and Extremadura. However, it’s far from the ultra-luxury prices found elsewhere in Spain.
For example, in Benahavís, Málaga, properties on the exclusive Coto Zagaleta fetch an average of over €12 million. Similarly, in La Moraleja (Madrid), prices average €11.3 million. While Murcia’s prices are significant regionally, they’re modest compared to the luxurious coastal and city properties in Spain’s top markets.
So, while Gran Vía in Murcia might be pricey, it’s still a more affordable option compared to Spain’s real estate hotspots.
If you’re considering investing in Murcia’s real estate market, especially on high-end streets like Gran Vía Escultor Francisco Salzillo, here are some key points to keep in mind:
Whether you’re an investor or looking for a new home, Murcia’s high-end properties offer a blend of luxury and regional appeal that’s worth exploring.
