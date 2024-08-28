Murcia’s priciest street: A bargain

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 7:00 • 2 minutes read

Murcia's Most Expensive Street Image: Shuttestock/ Yarchyk

In Murcia, the priciest street for buying a home is Gran Vía Escultor Francisco Salzillo. According to a study by Idealista, homes on this street sell for an average of €742,417, making it the most expensive in the region. Despite this, Murcia ranks seventh lowest in terms of the highest-priced streets across Spain’s regions.

Gran Vía Escultor: Murcia’s Most Expensive Street

To put this into perspective, Murcia’s highest-priced street is more expensive than similar streets in Aragón, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja, Navarra, and Extremadura. However, it’s far from the ultra-luxury prices found elsewhere in Spain.

Comparing Murcia’s Priciest Street to Spain’s Elite

For example, in Benahavís, Málaga, properties on the exclusive Coto Zagaleta fetch an average of over €12 million. Similarly, in La Moraleja (Madrid), prices average €11.3 million. While Murcia’s prices are significant regionally, they’re modest compared to the luxurious coastal and city properties in Spain’s top markets.

So, while Gran Vía in Murcia might be pricey, it’s still a more affordable option compared to Spain’s real estate hotspots.

Looking to Invest in Murcia? Here’s What You Need to Know

If you’re considering investing in Murcia’s real estate market, especially on high-end streets like Gran Vía Escultor Francisco Salzillo, here are some key points to keep in mind:

Market Trends: Murcia’s real estate market has seen steady growth, with increasing interest in its upscale properties. Keeping an eye on local market trends can help you make informed decisions. Neighborhood Insights: Gran Vía Escultor Francisco Salzillo is known for its prime location and luxury amenities. Researching the neighborhood’s offerings, such as schools, shopping, and transportation, will give you a better understanding of its long-term value. Comparative Analysis: While Murcia’s prices are modest compared to top luxury markets like Madrid and Málaga, it’s still important to compare properties within the region. Analyse recent sales and future projections to gauge investment potential. Local Regulations: Familiarise yourself with local property regulations and taxes in Murcia. Understanding these aspects will help you navigate the buying process more smoothly. Professional Advice: Engaging with local real estate experts can provide valuable insights and assistance. They can offer up-to-date information on the market and help you find the best properties that meet your criteria. Lifestyle Considerations: Beyond investment potential, consider how living in or owning property on Gran Vía Escultor Francisco Salzillo aligns with your lifestyle preferences. This street’s charm and amenities could offer a unique living experience.

Whether you’re an investor or looking for a new home, Murcia’s high-end properties offer a blend of luxury and regional appeal that’s worth exploring.

