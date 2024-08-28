News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 9:46 • 3 minutes read

Demanding Stricter Water Controls Image: Shutterstock/ kirill_makarov

Sea Safety on the Coast of Malaga

PATRICIA Navarro, the Junta de Andalucía’s delegate in Málaga, is urging the government to step up its oversight of water activities following a troubling rise in accidents. Speaking at an event in Fuengirola, Navarro highlighted what she described as a ‘sense of impunity’ among users of boats and jet skis, which she insists cannot be tolerated.

Navarro called on the government to enforce existing regulations more strictly, citing several recent incidents along the Málaga coast, including a fatal jet ski collision in Marbella on August 24. The jet ski operator involved in this crash has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after testing positive for alcohol and drugs.

Another incident saw a Lamborghini-shaped boat crashing into a whale-watching vessel, although fortunately, no one was injured. Navarro emphasised that it is crucial for authorities to review and enhance sea safety measures, given the increasing number of fatalities this summer.

Chess Champion

PABLO Guirado Lara, a rising star in the chess world from Rincón de la Victoria, has just made headlines by becoming the European Rapid Chess Team Champion in the U10 category. Representing Spain in Prague, Guirado and his team clinched the gold with an impressive record of 5 wins and 2 draws.

Guirado, who began his chess journey at just six years old, has quickly risen through the ranks. By 2022, he had already won titles at the provincial, regional, and national levels in his age group. This year, his achievements have only multiplied, including a recent victory in the Andalucian U16 championships.

The town’s mayor, Francisco Salado, praised Guirado as ‘a living legend of national chess and a great pride for our municipality.’ Local clubs and schools continue to support the sport, with the next major event, the VIII Chess Tournament, scheduled for September 1.

Healthcare Investment

OVER the past five years, the Axarquía region has seen a substantial increase in healthcare investment, totalling nearly €38 million. This significant funding increase marks a dramatic shift from the previous period’s €4.9 million, highlighting a strong commitment to improving local healthcare infrastructure and services.

A significant portion of this funding, €19.7 million, has been dedicated to the expansion and modernisation of the Axarquía Comarcal Hospital in Vélez-Málaga. This upgrade aims to enhance healthcare services for the region’s 175,000 residents. The investment includes improvements in infrastructure, new medical equipment, and energy efficiency measures.

The ongoing expansion project, led by the company Sando, will add two new buildings to the hospital. These will house a conference hall, a chapel, and a cafeteria, which will help to free up space for better patient care. With a total of €11 million allocated to construction alone and additional funds for new equipment and efficiency upgrades, the hospital is set to complete these enhancements by early next year.

Art Walk in Frigiliana

TORROX artist Coby Bloemsma is excited to be one of the 35 artists participating in this year’s Art Walk in Frigiliana. She will be showcasing her latest works, which include vibrant paintings, creative collages, and intriguing sculptures. The 8th Ruta del Arte (Art Route) will take place on October 4, 5, and 6 in this pretty white-washed village, with venues open from 11 am to 2 pm in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the afternoon.

Coby’s artwork can be found at Location 17, Calle Hernando el Darro 10, a charming side street just off the main street, Calle Real. Visitors can pick up a free map to easily explore the event. To see more of Coby’s stunning creations, including ‘Cat Woman’ and sculpture ‘Fallen Angel,’ check out her website at www.cobybloemsma.com or contact her at 616502906 for more information. For more information about the art walk in Frigiliana see the town hall’s social media pages or the website frigiliana.es.

