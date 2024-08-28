Paris Paralympics 2024: All You Need to Know

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:19 • 2 minutes read

Paris welcomes the world's top Paratheletes tomorrow as the Games begin. Credit: Shutterstock.

Excitement is mounting again in Paris on the eve of the 2024 Paralympic Games. Around 4,400 athletes from around the world will take part in 22 sports over 12 days of competition.

When Are the Paralympics?

The opening ceremony kicks off the Paralympics on Wednesday, 28 August before the first day of competition on Thursday, 29 August. 12 days of competition will finish on Sunday, 8 September before the closing ceremony in the Stade de France.

What Can We Expect from the Opening Ceremony?

Following Paris’s weird and wacky take on the Olympics opening ceremony last month, many will be wondering what to expect from the Paralympics ceremony. The Paralympics will also take place outside, but the athletes won’t be arriving on boats.

Instead, athletes will take part in what Paris describes as a “people’s parade” that will take in some of Paris’s most iconic landmarks. The parade will go along the route between the famous Champs-Elysees and the Place de la Concorde.

Spectators can enjoy the parade for free along the route before around 50,000 ticket holders will watch the ceremony in the Place de la Concorde. The ceremony is expected to mix music and arts, with performers with disabilities taking centre stage.

Which Venues Will We See During the Paralympics?

Many of the venues we saw during the Olympics will also stage Paralympic events. The Stade de France will host athletics events, while the La Defense Arena will open again for swimming. Wheelchair tennis will be held at Roland Garros, and the stunning gardens at the Chateau de Versailles will set the scene for the equestrian events.

The triathletes will also take part in the swim leg of the race in the Seine.

Which Sports Feature at the Paralympics?

22 different sports feature at this edition of the Paralympics:

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Blind football

Boccia

Canoe

Cycling

Equestrian

Goalball

Judo

Powerlifting

Rowing

Sitting volleyball

Shooting

Swimming

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Triathlon

Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair fencing

Wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair tennis

No new sports have been included for the Paris Paralympics.

How Many Gold Medals Are Up for Grabs in the Paralympics?

A total of 549 will be claimed over the 12 competition days.

How Many Nations Will Take Part in the Paralympics?

The Paralympic Games continue to expand in both size and scope. The upcoming Paris Paralympics will feature a record-breaking 168 delegations, representing a significant increase from previous editions.

This growth reflects the rising profile of Para-sports and the growing number of countries investing in athlete development and support. Three nations, Eritrea, Kiribati, and Kosovo, will make their Paralympic debuts in Paris.

The total number of athletes participating in the Paris Paralympics is expected to surpass 4,400, surpassing the previous record set at Tokyo 2020. This increase highlights the growing diversity and talent within the Paralympic movement.

Will Athletes from Russia and Belarus Compete at the Paris Paralympics?

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and doping scandals, athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete at the Paralympic Games as neutral competitors. The Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) delegation will feature up to 90 athletes from Russia and eight from Belarus.

To ensure neutrality, the athletes will compete under a neutral flag, without any national colours, emblems, or designations. They will also be subject to strict vetting procedures to verify that they have not supported the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

If a neutral athlete wins a gold medal, the Paralympic anthem will be played instead of the national anthem.