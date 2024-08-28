By Letara Draghia • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 22:33 • 1 minute read

After the eruption. Credit: Icelandic Met Office.

A recent volcanic eruption in Iceland has dramatically altered the landscape of the Reykjanes Peninsula, drawing significant attention from locals and tourists alike.

The eruption, which began on Thursday, opened a massive 4-kilometre fissure, releasing torrents of red-hot lava. The event follows a series of strong earthquakes and marks the sixth eruption in the region since December 2023.

Despite the stunning natural display, authorities are urging caution. Toxic gas emissions have prompted the closure of roads around the volcano, and the Blue Lagoon thermal spa, a popular tourist destination, has been evacuated. Although Keflavik International Airport remains open, travellers are advised to stay updated on potential changes.

Smelly volcano fumes reach Spain

The eruption’s sulphur dioxide plume has travelled as far as Spain, causing a distinct “rotten egg” smell in some areas. This widespread impact highlights the need for vigilance across Europe, especially for those with respiratory sensitivities. While the volcanic activity isn’t expected to pose a direct threat to most of Europe, the situation remains fluid, and further eruptions or seismic activity could lead to additional challenges.

Despite the allure of witnessing a volcanic eruption, safety should remain the top priority. For those planning travel to Iceland or within affected areas, staying informed through reliable sources like the Icelandic Met Office is advised.