Ryanair demand 2-drink limit

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:50
• 1 minute read
Leary wants clampdown on booze
Credit: Alexandros Michailidis - Shutterstock
Michael O’Leary, boss of Ryanair, is calling for a two-drink limit on planes to put a stop violent outbreaks of drunk passengers.
His comment comes in the wake of an increase in air rage incidents this summer where there have been an average of one a week. In most cases, excessive alcohol consumption or use of ‘powders and pills’ was a contributing factor, according to O’Leary.
Flights from the UK to so-called ‘party destinations’ have been worst effected, and as a result, Ryanair staff have taken to searching the hand luggage of passengers who appeared to be under the influence, before allowing them to board a flight. O’Leary’s suggestion is for airports to require passengers to have their passports checked on buying alcohol, much as they do when buying cartons of cigarettes.
While not begrudging travellers of a tipple during their journey, the Ryanair CEO claimed that the airports were against his idea as it would impact their bottom line. But O’Leary hit back saying that the airports don’t have to deal with drunk and unruly passengers – it is only when they are at 33,000ft that they become a serious problem.
He also mentioned that some of the excess consumption by passengers was related to frustration with time spent waiting for delayed flights and lengthy queues at passport controls.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.