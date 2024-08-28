Ryanair demand 2-drink limit

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:50 • 1 minute read

Leary wants clampdown on booze Credit: Alexandros Michailidis - Shutterstock

Michael O’Leary, boss of Ryanair, is calling for a two-drink limit on planes to put a stop violent outbreaks of drunk passengers.

His comment comes in the wake of an increase in air rage incidents this summer where there have been an average of one a week. In most cases, excessive alcohol consumption or use of ‘powders and pills’ was a contributing factor, according to O’Leary.

‘Party destinations’ worst effected

Flights from the UK to so-called ‘party destinations’ have been worst effected, and as a result, Ryanair staff have taken to searching the hand luggage of passengers who appeared to be under the influence, before allowing them to board a flight. O’Leary’s suggestion is for airports to require passengers to have their passports checked on buying alcohol, much as they do when buying cartons of cigarettes.

While not begrudging travellers of a tipple during their journey, the Ryanair CEO claimed that the airports were against his idea as it would impact their bottom line. But O’Leary hit back saying that the airports don’t have to deal with drunk and unruly passengers – it is only when they are at 33,000ft that they become a serious problem.

He also mentioned that some of the excess consumption by passengers was related to frustration with time spent waiting for delayed flights and lengthy queues at passport controls.