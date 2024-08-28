By Letara Draghia • Published: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:15 • 2 minutes read

Cruel league table. Credit: X.

A Scottish politician has strongly criticised a Spanish website that creates a disturbing “league table” ranking countries by the number of their tourists who have died or been injured from falls off balconies.

The call for action comes just days after the tragic death of a young Scottish tourist in Ibiza.

Christina McKelvie, Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Hamilton, Larkhall, and Stonehouse, condemned the website, which has sparked outrage by seemingly celebrating such incidents.

McKelvie’s comments follow the recent death of Emma Ramsay, a 19-year-old law student, who reportedly fell from a sixth-floor hotel balcony while on holiday in Ibiza. Spanish police are treating the incident as an accident.

The website, operated by a group that calls itself the “Balearics Federation of Balconing”, shared a post on social media that appeared to mock the death of Ramsay and other similar incidents. The group, which has amassed over 55,000 followers, maintains a “ranking” of countries based on the number of deaths and injuries resulting from falls from balconies, with the UK currently leading the list.

Cruel comments about victims of balcony deaths

“The British NEVER disappoint”, one user commented, referring to the UK topping the chart with seven points, followed by Germany and Spain. The post has sparked outrage for its insensitivity and lack of respect for the victims and their families.

In response, McKelvie, who also serves as Scotland’s minister for drugs and alcohol policy, expressed her deep dismay.

“This is utterly vile, and my heart goes out to the loved ones of anyone who has been targeted by this organisation.”

McKelvie called for the website to be shut down and urged social media platforms to take swift action to remove such “deplorable content”.

The “Balearics Federation of Balconing”, which self-identifies as “Darwinistically tourist-phobic”, has reportedly tracked incidents of balcony falls among tourists in the Balearic Islands since 2000.

Initially, the term “balconing” referred to the dangerous practice of jumping from balconies into swimming pools, but the group has expanded its definition to include all falls from heights.

Despite requests for comment, the group did not respond. However, they did issue a public statement in reaction to Spanish media coverage of McKelvie’s criticisms, arguing that the real issue lies not in their rankings but in the region’s “mass tourism” and the negative consequences it brings.

The shocking and distasteful nature of the website has led to calls for greater oversight and responsibility among online platforms to prevent the exploitation of tragic incidents, particularly those involving vulnerable young tourists.

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, this incident highlights the ongoing risks and challenges faced by tourists in popular destinations across the EU, particularly in areas where “balconing” has tragically become more than just a reckless act.