Thai Queen supports team

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 28 Aug 2024 • 15:32 • 1 minute read

Queen Suthida in Puerto Portals. Photo Credit, Mar Coello

The Queen of Thailand has accompanied the Thai regatta team to Mallorca as they strive to win one of the most prestigious races in sailing.

Queen Suthida, the queen consort of Thailand, is in Mallorca supporting her regatta team for the 52 Super Series, a sailing event labelled as the Formula 1 of the sea. The event, which commenced in Puerto Portals on Monday, is comprised of 13 boats and includes participants from 9 countries across the globe.

The Queen, who is a member of one of the wealthiest monarchies worldwide, is accompanied by a number of security staff and assistants, and will be cheering the Thai crew members on as they fight to win the regatta.

The 52 Super Series was first established in 2012 and soon became a world-renowned event.

It is the first time Queen Suthida has visited Mallorca and as well as supporting her national team, she plans to explore the island and enjoy some of the local sights.