UK State pensions update

By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 28 Aug 2024 • 13:21 • 1 minute read
UK pensions in Spain, update.
Photo: Shutterstock
The EuroCitizens group which aims to defend the European citizenship rights of Britons in Spain and Spaniards in Britain, has just received an update about pension claims for Brits living abroad.
The letter, from the outgoing UK Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, is regarding UK pensioners in Spain over 80 years of age. It highlights that those over 80 who claim a state pension need to send a ‘life certificate’ to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
As a direct result of continued efforts between the Embassy and social groups in Spain, the Ambassador recognises that the amount of certificates already received has received a significant boost. He also went on to say that there was also an increase in all age groups updating their contact information with the DWP, and he thanked the groups for their support and dissemination of this key information.
The embassy will also be running some upcoming campaigns to encourage other age groups to do the same in coming months. Brits in Spain can check their contact detail status at the DWP website.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.