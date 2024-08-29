Almuñécar CF impresses in preseason thriller

By Catherine McGeer •
Great Start for Almuñécar CF
EL Almuñécar CF kicked off their preseason with an exciting 2-2 draw against Puerto de Motril CF. The boys led by Alex Sánchez put on an impressive performance, especially considering Puerto de Motril plays two divisions higher in the 1st Andalucian Senior League.
The game started with a bang for Almuñécar, taking an early 2-0 lead thanks to Kalid, who found the back of the net twice. His second goal came from a brilliant assist by Goku, who captained the team and wowed the local fans with his skill and leadership. The local side looked sharp, moving the ball around with fluid passing and creating chances down the wings.
However, Puerto de Motril wasn’t going down without a fight. They pulled one back before halftime and then found the equalizer in the second half, leaving the score at 2-2.
After the match, Sánchez praised his squad’s effort, focusing more on the progress than the result. With just a few days of training under their belts, the team displayed great spirit. Almuñécar CF also face Torrox de Málaga and CF Motril, as Almuñécar prepares for the new season in the 3rd Andalucian Division.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
