By Letara Draghia • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 21:44 • 3 minutes read

Crowded Spanish beach. Credit: Shutterstock

As the allure of sun-drenched beaches and historic cities continues to draw millions of tourists to southern Europe, the impact of mass tourism is igniting both tensions and solutions in local communities.

Rome, Barcelona and Athens, among other popular destinations, are dealing with overcrowded streets, rising housing costs and dwindling water supplies, leaving many residents exasperated.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, travel restrictions brought a temporary relief to these cities, offering a break from the usual influx of visitors. However, as travel has resumed with a vengeance, the challenges of over-tourism have resurfaced, prompting locals to take action.

In cities across Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece, residents have been staging protests, sometimes resorting to unconventional methods like using water guns or graffitiing messages urging tourists to go home.

The core of their grievances lies in the negative impact of mass tourism on their daily lives. From soaring housing prices and accelerated refurbishments to the increased strain on already-limited water resources. In drought-affected areas like Barcelona, tourists consume significantly more water than local residents. In Sicily, some cities have even begun turning away tourists in an effort to conserve water.

The governments’ stances on mass tourism in southern Europe

Despite the growing unrest, governments have been hesitant to implement long-term solutions. For many southern European countries, tourism is a critical economic driver, contributing between 6% and 8% of GDP in nations like Portugal, Greece, Spain and Italy, according to an analysis by Allianz.

In Croatia, tourism accounts for an even higher share of the economy, at 11.3%. The post-pandemic surge in travel, often referred to as “revenge tourism,” has provided a much-needed boost to these economies. In 2023, while the EU’s overall GDP growth was modest at 0.5%, Spain, Portugal and Greece saw growth rates exceeding 2%.

Anti-tourist protests in Europe

However, the economic benefits have come at a cost. “What we are seeing in the media is what we started to see even before the pandemic,” said Sandra Carvão, Director of Market Intelligence, Policies, and Competitiveness at the United Nations’ tourism agency. “Already then, we saw a movement and protests against tourism in destinations, and we see them returning.”

The frustrations have boiled over into large-scale demonstrations, such as in Palma de Mallorca, where 20,000 anti-tourism activists gathered in July, demanding a rethink of the tourism model that they argue is damaging the Balearic Islands. The islands, which include Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, hosted 14.4 million tourists in 2023, a staggering number compared to the year-round population of just 1.2 million.

Similar protests have erupted across Spain, including in Barcelona, where activists recently sprayed tourists with water pistols. The backlash has spread to other cities like Madrid, Malaga, Granada and Alicante. Beyond Spain, popular tourist destinations in Portugal, Italy, and Greece have also seen varying levels of protest.

In response to the mounting pressure, some cities have attempted to curb the negative effects of over-tourism through a variety of measures, though success has been mixed. These include small-scale rules, such as banning selfies in certain areas of Portofino, prohibiting sitting on the Spanish Steps in Rome, restricting large cruise ships in Dubrovnik and Santorini, and even banning flip-flops in Cinque Terre.

Venice, in an attempt to control visitor numbers, introduced a symbolic €5 entry fee, which, instead of easing tensions, sparked further protests from locals who feel their city has been reduced to a theme park.

In a more substantial move, Barcelona’s mayor announced in June that the city would phase out short-term apartment rentals for tourists by 2028 in an effort to address the region’s growing housing crisis. Similar measures have been enacted in other areas, including the Canary Islands, Berlin, and Lisbon.

The embracing approach to tourism

While some cities clamp down, others are taking a different approach. Copenhagen, for instance, is encouraging eco-friendly tourism by offering rewards to those who engage in sustainable behaviours, such as cycling, using public transportation, or picking up litter. Visitors can earn perks ranging from free coffee to complimentary museum tickets.

As Southern Europe continues to attract millions of visitors each year, finding a sustainable way to manage tourism without alienating locals remains a complex challenge – one that will require innovative solutions and a careful balancing act between economic benefits and the well-being of residents. What are your thoughts on the matter?