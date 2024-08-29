Auditions for dance school

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 22:51 • 1 minute read

End of year show. Credit: Isla Rose Dance Academy, Facebook

Do you have a budding young dance prodigy in the family? How about getting them to form a part of the Isla Rose Dance Academy teams?

Each team member participates in contests, concept videos, photo shoots, auditions, shows and exhibitions throughout the year. The course concludes with a team party, a certificate of completion and experiences of a lifetime. Forming part of the dance troupes will build confidence, improve technique and choreography retention by challenging, inspiring and guiding up-and-coming new dance talent to a new level.

Choreographers of Rihanna, Shakira, Black Eyed Peas, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull

Isla Rose counts on World-renowned choreographers and teachers, who have worked with Rihanna, Shakira, Black Eyed Peas, Neyo, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and have won competitions all over the world? The Isla Rose Dance Academy is now open to filling positions for new and returning students and their casting call is on Saturday, September 7.

Candidates will be given valuable insight, information and will be pushed to the limit whilst having fun and making like-minded friends. They focus on how to become a more diverse dancer, develop artistry, teaching skills and choreographic creativity. Team Directors have worked with top modelling, dance and film agencies and will give you direct contact with people in the entertainment business.

The latest Isla Rose auditions coming up

The auditions take place on Saturday, September 7 between 10am and 10.45am for Hip-Hop, ages 6 – 12; 10.45am to 11am for Jazz and Contemporary, ages 6 – 12; 11.30am to 12pm for Teen Hiphop, ages 12-18; 12pm to 12.30pm, Teen Jazz/Contemporary, ages 12-18; and 1.30 to 2pm, Acrobatics for all ages.

The auditions are taking place at Isla Rose Dance Academy, 20 Calle Dublin, San Pedro de Alcántara. For more info, contact the academy on info@islarosedanceacademy.com, or by calling 663307678.