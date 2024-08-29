By Eleanor EWN • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 11:53 • 2 minutes read

Captain James Cutfield, 51, is being investigated by Italian prosecutors. Credit: Joseph d'Urberville. X.

Italian prosecutors are investigating two of the superyacht Bayesian’s crew members as well as its captain as they attempt to piece together the events that led up to the tragedy that took seven lives.

Investigations are taking place into possible criminal action that led to the sinking of the superyacht Bayesian and the loss of seven people on board. The investigation in itself doesn’t imply guilt or mean that formal charges will necessarily follow. Rather, the investigation will seek to ascertain the factors that led up to the sinking, if the tragedy was preventable, and if any criminal wrongdoing needs to be investigated.

The Bayesian Superyacht Sunk on 19 August

The Bayesian sank off the coast of northern Sicily on 19 August after being hit by a freak storm while anchored close to Porticello. On board were Mike Lynch- a British tech tycoon- and 11 other passengers including his wife and 18-year-old daughter, Hannah. 10 crew members were also on board.

The sinking of the vessel prompted a comprehensive search and rescue mission for the six missing passengers, but sadly no survivors were found. Mike and Hannah Lynch and four others were found dead inside the vessel while the yacht’s chef Recaldo Thomas was found dead soon after the tragedy.

Captain James Cutfield Under Investigation Since Monday

The Bayesian’s captain, 51-year-old James Cutfield, has been under formal investigation since Monday for manslaughter and shipwreck. So far, Cutfield has declined to respond to questioning.

Crew members Matthew Griffin and Tim Parker Eaton are also being investigated by Italian prosecutors for the same crimes. It’s thought that Parker Eaton- a ship engineer- is suspected of having failed to protect the yacht’s engine room and operating systems.

Griffin was on watch duty on the night of the incident. He flew out of Palermo on Wednesday, heading for the French city of Nice. Individuals under investigation in Italy have no obligation to stay in the country. Instead, they can nominate lawyers to maintain contact with with the Italian authorities.

The four other crew members- currently not under investigation- have also left Palermo.

The Sinking Continues to Confound Experts

The sinking of the Bayesian has puzzled naval marine experts. Some have been surprised that the Bayesian didn’t withstand the storm, while others have questioned why the vessel sank as quickly as it did.

The details of the investigation, including what questions prosecutors will attempt to answer, were explained by Captain Ed Geary, an RICS surveyor and maritime casualty investigator.

Prosecutors say they expect their investigation to take time and will require the wreck of the Bayesian to be salvaged. The vessel is currently lying on its right side at a depth of approximately 50 metres (164 feet).