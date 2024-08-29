By Letara Draghia • Updated: 29 Aug 2024 • 22:44 • 2 minutes read

Killer whales. Credit: Shutterstock.

A Belgian couple experienced a terrifying encounter with a pod of 11 orcas while sailing near Spain, marking the latest in a series of alarming killer whale interactions along the Iberian Peninsula.

Wim Vandenhende, aged 43, and Dana Huens, aged 36, were sailing from Greece to Belgium when their yacht, Amidala, was suddenly targeted by the powerful orcas near the Galician coast, close to A Coruña.

Killer whale attacks on the increase

The incident is part of a growing trend of orca encounters in the waters off Spain and Portugal, where these marine mammals have become notorious for ramming into boats. The orcas, believed to be following shoals of bluefin tuna migrating through the Strait of Gibraltar, have been involved in nearly 700 documented incidents of boat attacks in the region, according to researchers.

Recalling the distressing experience, Vandenhende described how the orcas appeared “out of nowhere” while the couple were resting before a three-day journey across the Bay of Biscay. “Suddenly we felt a heavy thud, as if we had hit something,” Vandenhende said. “When I looked over the side, I suddenly saw an orca surface next to our boat, close by. If I had stuck out my hand, I could have just touched it.”

The couple attempted to steer their yacht to safety, but the orcas relentlessly targeted the vessel’s rudder, causing significant damage. With no other options, they contacted Spanish rescue services for assistance. “We saw an orca who followed us the whole time and seemed to be keeping watch about 30 metres from our sailboat,” Vandenhende added, noting how the situation was “quite scary” but required them to remain calm and focused until help arrived.

Although a rescue tugboat eventually reached them, the ordeal was far from over. Just 30 minutes later, the orcas returned, continuing their assault on the already damaged yacht. Vandenhende admitted that while the initial attack provided an adrenaline rush that left little room for fear, the return of the orcas was much more unsettling. “I think the real fear will only come when we have to leave here again with the boat,” he said.

The Amidala yacht is now in dry dock, undergoing extensive repairs due to the damage inflicted by the orcas. This incident has further fuelled concerns among the maritime community regarding the increasing frequency of such encounters off the Spanish coast.

Marine experts are working to understand the reasons behind this behaviour. Alex Zerbini, a marine biologist and chair of the scientific committee at the International Whaling Commission (IWC), suggests that the orcas may not intend to cause harm. “There is nothing in the behaviour of the animals that suggests that they’re being aggressive,” Zerbini said. “As they play with the rudder, they don’t understand that they can damage the rudder and that damaging the rudder will affect human beings. It’s more playful than intentional.”

In light of the growing number of these incidents, authorities are advising small boats to stay close to the coastline around Spain and the Strait of Gibraltar to minimise the risk of encounters with orcas.