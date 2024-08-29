Camposol’s Green Fingers team tackles graffiti

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 16:16
• 1 minute read
Local Volunteers Make Difference
Image: Facebook/ Paul Cassidy
THE Green Fingers Camposol maintenance team and volunteers were hard at work recently, taking on the task of painting over graffiti that had popped up around their sector. Although they’d much rather have been focusing on their usual job of caring for the local plants, trees, and bushes, they stepped up to clean up the mess left by vandals.
Camposol is lucky to have such dedicated volunteers. Their work was supported by the community, which recently came together to raise an impressive €387. This generous donation covered the costs of paint and materials, showing just how much people appreciate the efforts of Green Fingers.
These volunteers play a key role in keeping Camposol looking great. They put in their time and energy to maintain public spaces, improve the local environment, and build community spirit. Even in the heat of August, they’re out there making a difference.
Looking ahead, Green Fingers will benefit from a raffle on August 31, 2024, during the Savage Cabbage performance at Sector A’s bars. Tickets are just €2 and can be bought at Tel’s Bar, Cat’s Bar, and Rendezvous Camposol.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
