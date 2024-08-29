By Letara Draghia • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 21:58 • 2 minutes read

Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. Credit: Shutterstock.

The Council of Europe (CoE) has issued a call for Italy to ramp up its efforts in combating corruption and addressing conflicts of interest, particularly among its leadership.

In a recent report released by the CoE’s anti-corruption body, GRECO (Group of States Against Corruption), Italy’s current measures were described as insufficient, with a particular emphasis on the need for reforms targeting high-ranking officials such as the prime minister, ministers and key law enforcement agencies.

While the report acknowledges that Italy has established a “considerable legal framework” to tackle corruption, it criticises the existing system for being overly complex, which hampers its overall effectiveness.

“This is especially apparent in the regulation of conflicts of interest and financial disclosure, where different rules apply but do not cover all PTEFs (persons with top executive functions) adequately,” GRECO stated.

A significant issue highlighted in the report is the absence of a unified integrity framework that would consistently govern the actions of top executive functions. GRECO also called for the establishment of a universal code of conduct for senior officials to ensure uniformity and clarity in ethical standards.

Additionally, the report expressed concerns over the current rules regarding gifts, relationships with lobbyists, and post-employment activities, recommending stricter regulations in these areas. GRECO noted that the current sanctioning process for breaches of these rules is “inadequate” and requires urgent attention.

Lack of gender diversity in Italy’s leadership

Another critical area that GRECO brought to light is the lack of gender diversity in leadership roles within Italy’s primary law enforcement agencies, such as the State Police, the Carabinieri, and the Guardia di Finanza. While these agencies have some mechanisms in place to manage integrity risks, GRECO recommends that Italy implement additional measures, including integrity checks during promotions and transfers, as well as regular evaluations of positions most susceptible to corruption.

The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, now faces the challenge of implementing GRECO’s 19 recommendations. These will be reviewed in 2026 as part of the ongoing compliance monitoring process.

Despite some progress in recent years, Italy continues to be perceived as a high-risk country for corruption, particularly within the public sector. This is reflected in Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, where Italy ranks 17th among the 27 EU member states.

For expatriates living in Italy and across the European Union, the implications of this report are significant. Effective anti-corruption measures are crucial for ensuring transparency, fairness and trust in public institutions, all of which directly impact the quality of life and business environment in the country.