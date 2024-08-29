Ecocorp Solar trading since 2007

By EWN • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 14:25 • 2 minutes read

Ecocorp Solar SL have been trading in the area since 2007. Covering the whole of Almeria province and beyond they are experienced in the design and configuration of bespoke solar power systems, tailored to meet their clients individual needs. They are a family business, albeit now with extended members to the team.

Many of the bigger solar energy companies throughout Spain use subcontractors for their installations. Not Ecocorp. Their team are all from the local community, both English & Spanish and all are fully trained to the Ecocorp standard.

Currently Ecocorp Solar SL employs 13 full-time team members including the family, Vic, Samantha, Daniel and Holly. They have 2 installation teams and 2 part-time team members.

All of the friendly team are very knowledgeable in their fields. They take pride in their professionalism. It is often noted on their customer feedback forms that the installation crew are very efficient in their installations, which are done in a timely fashion and always left tidy.

Customer service is paramount for Ecocorp Solar – in a recent customer satisfaction survey 100% of their customers said that they would recommend them to others.

In April of 2022 Ecocorp opened their offices in a unit on the popular and easily accessible Parque ‘El Real’ at Antas. Their new showroom has been started and should be completed by the end of this summer.

Using cloud based technology Ecocorp solar offer their virtual battery service to those customers who are tied to the grid. Enabling the customer to feed back excess energy. This energy is stored in their virtual battery and drawn down when the sun isn’t shining. Thus the client has the opportunity to use 100% of their solar energy production and to reduce the price of their electricity bill significantly.

Of course there are plenty of solar companies to choose from for residents of sunny Spain. However, it is important to realise that not all solar is the same.

The long term benefits and savings from solar can be fantastic, but a poorly designed, badly installed or low quality system can cause a long term headache. A wrong choice can cost dearly in the long run.

Choose the experts for the best advice. Ecocorp Solar offer quality products and have the experience to ensure their clients solar energy system is one that will be reliable and cost effective.

Their knowledgeable and friendly team will work closely with you to provide and install a solution that meets your unique requirements.

Ecocorp Solar offer a FREE no obligation home assessment and quotation service. They deal with all the necessary technical and administrative paperwork on your behalf.

Furthermore, all systems are linked to your computer, mobile or tablet so that you can monitor your consumption AND your savings on the App.

Well done to Ecocorp Solar, a great family business built from the ground up.

www.ecocorp.solar

Tel: 950 096 166

