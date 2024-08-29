End of summer festival in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 15:15
• 2 minutes read
Summer’s Grand Finale
Image: Shutterstock/ Tint Media
AS the summer sun sets on Axarquia, the popular ‘Fin de Verano’ (End of Summer) festival is gearing up to bring the season to a spectacular close. This year’s event promises a night of music and fun at Playa del Copo in Torre del Mar, with the highlight being a performance by Dominican reggaeton and merengue star Henry Méndez.
On Friday, August 30, starting at 10:00 pm, the beach will come alive with Méndez’s energetic hits, which include collaborations with stars like Pitbull and Rihanna. Before Méndez takes the stage, local pop band Corazón Inverso will kick off the evening at 8:30 pm, setting the mood with their catchy tunes.
The festivities don’t end there. After Méndez’s performance, DJ Sau will keep the party going, with the night ending with a dazzling fireworks display. Jesus Pérez Atencia, the town’s first deputy mayor, expressed excitement for the event, noting its growing significance in the region. He stated that the celebration will be free, aiming to attract a youthful crowd and create an unforgettable finale to the summer season.
With its blend of music, fireworks, and beachside atmosphere, the ‘Fin de Verano’ festival is set to be a highlight of the summer.
Torre del Mar Beach: Enjoy the long, sandy beach with its clear waters and excellent facilities. Perfect for a relaxing day by the sea.
Paseo Marítimo: Stroll along the scenic promenade, lined with restaurants, cafes, and shops. It’s a great spot for a leisurely walk or a meal with a view.
El Ingenio Shopping Centre: Explore this popular shopping center for a variety of stores, dining options, and entertainment.
Parque de los Olivos: A lovely park ideal for a picnic, with playgrounds, green spaces, and walking paths.
Castillo de Torre del Mar: Visit this historic castle for a glimpse into the area’s past and enjoy panoramic views of the coastline.
Aquavelis Water Park: Perfect for families and thrill-seekers, this water park offers a range of slides and pools for a fun-filled day.
Torre del Mar Marina: Check out the marina area for boat rentals, waterfront dining, and vibrant nightlife.
Iglesia de San Andrés: Visit this charming church to appreciate its architecture and local religious heritage.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.