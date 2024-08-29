End of summer festival in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 15:15 • 2 minutes read

Summer’s Grand Finale Image: Shutterstock/ Tint Media

AS the summer sun sets on Axarquia, the popular ‘Fin de Verano’ (End of Summer) festival is gearing up to bring the season to a spectacular close. This year’s event promises a night of music and fun at Playa del Copo in Torre del Mar, with the highlight being a performance by Dominican reggaeton and merengue star Henry Méndez.

Henry Méndez to Headline ‘Fin de Verano’ Festival

On Friday, August 30, starting at 10:00 pm, the beach will come alive with Méndez’s energetic hits, which include collaborations with stars like Pitbull and Rihanna. Before Méndez takes the stage, local pop band Corazón Inverso will kick off the evening at 8:30 pm, setting the mood with their catchy tunes.

DJs and Live Music to Continue the End of Summer Festival

The festivities don’t end there. After Méndez’s performance, DJ Sau will keep the party going, with the night ending with a dazzling fireworks display. Jesus Pérez Atencia, the town’s first deputy mayor, expressed excitement for the event, noting its growing significance in the region. He stated that the celebration will be free, aiming to attract a youthful crowd and create an unforgettable finale to the summer season.

Fireworks Display to End the Celebration

With its blend of music, fireworks, and beachside atmosphere, the ‘Fin de Verano’ festival is set to be a highlight of the summer.

Discover Torre del Mar: Top Attractions and Activities

Torre del Mar Beach: Enjoy the long, sandy beach with its clear waters and excellent facilities. Perfect for a relaxing day by the sea.

Paseo Marítimo: Stroll along the scenic promenade, lined with restaurants, cafes, and shops. It’s a great spot for a leisurely walk or a meal with a view.

El Ingenio Shopping Centre: Explore this popular shopping center for a variety of stores, dining options, and entertainment.

Parque de los Olivos: A lovely park ideal for a picnic, with playgrounds, green spaces, and walking paths.

Castillo de Torre del Mar: Visit this historic castle for a glimpse into the area’s past and enjoy panoramic views of the coastline.

Aquavelis Water Park: Perfect for families and thrill-seekers, this water park offers a range of slides and pools for a fun-filled day.

Torre del Mar Marina: Check out the marina area for boat rentals, waterfront dining, and vibrant nightlife.

Iglesia de San Andrés: Visit this charming church to appreciate its architecture and local religious heritage.

