By Eleanor EWN • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 21:13 • 2 minutes read

The draw for the revamped Champions League has paired English clubs with some of Europe’s most formidable teams.

Liverpool will face defending champions Real Madrid in their return to the competition, while Manchester City and Arsenal will square off against Paris Saint-Germain. Aston Villa, making their Champions League debut, will take on Scottish champions Celtic.

The new Champions League format features a league phase with eight matches per team, eliminating the traditional group stage.

The draw, conducted using a computer algorithm, ensured that teams from the same country would not face each other in the league phase. This setup has resulted in several exciting matchups between top European clubs.

In addition to the English clubs, Real Madrid will also face Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Atalanta. Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso will return to Anfield with his Bayer Leverkusen side.

Other notable matchups include Paris Saint-Germain facing Bayern Munich and Barcelona drawing both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The Champions League is set to be a thrilling competition, with plenty of high-stakes encounters and opportunities for upsets.

2024-25 Season Will Launch Brand New Format

The highlights of the fixtures include:

REAL MADRID: Borussia Dortmund (h), Liverpool (a), AC Milan (h), Atalanta (a), Salzburg (h), Lille (a), VfB Stuttgart (h), Brest (a)

MANCHESTER CITY: Inter Milan (h), Paris St-Germain (a), Club Bruges (h), Juventus (a), Feyenoord (h), Sporting Lisbon (a), Sparta Prague (h), Slovan Bratislava (a)

BAYERN MUNICH: Paris St-Germain (h), Barcelona (a), Benfica (h), Shakhtar Donetsk (a), Dinamo Zagreb (h), Feyenoord (a), Slovan Bratislava (h), Aston Villa (a)

PARIS ST-GERMAIN: Manchester City (h), Bayern Munich (a), Atletico Madrid (h), Arsenal (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Salzburg (a), Girona (h), VfB Stuttgart (a)

LIVERPOOL: Real Madrid (h), RB Leipzig (a), Bayer Leverkusen (h), AC Milan (a), Lille (h), PSV Eindhoven (a), Bologna (h), Girona (a)

INTER MILAN: RB Leipzig (h), Manchester City (a), Arsenal (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), Red Star Belgrade (h), Young Boys (a), Monaco (h), Sparta Prague (a)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Barcelona (h), Real Madrid (a), Shakhtar Donetsk (h), Club Bruges (a), Celtic (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a), Sturm Graz (h), Bologna (a)

BARCELONA: Bayern Munich (h), Borussia Dortmund (a), Atalanta (h), Benfica (a), Young Boys (h), Red Star Belgrade (a), Brest (h), Monaco (a)

BAYER LEVERKUSEN: Inter Milan (h), Liverpool (a), AC Milan (h), Atletico Madrid (a), Salzburg (h), Feyenoord (a), Sparta Prague (h), Brest (a)

ATLETICO MADRID: RB Leipzig (h), Paris St-Germain (a), Bayer Leverkusen (h), Benfica (a), Lille (h), Salzburg (a), Slovan Bratislava (h), Sparta Prague (a)

JUVENTUS: Manchester City (h), RB Leipzig (a), Benfica (h), Club Bruges (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Lille (a), VfB Stuttgart (h), Aston Villa (a)

ARSENAL: Paris St-Germain (h), Inter Milan (a), Shakhtar Donetsk (h), Atalanta (a), Dinamo Zagreb (h), Sporting Lisbon (a), Monaco (h), Girona (a)

AC MILAN: Liverpool (h), Real Madrid (a), Club Bruges (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), Red Star Belgrade (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a), Girona (h), Slovan Bratislava (a)