Hotel bookings rise in Murcia: Tourism booms

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 9:45
• 2 minutes read
Murcia Hotels See Growth
Image: Onahotel.com
GOOD news for tourism in the Region of Murcia! July saw a 5.2 per cent increase in hotel stays compared to last year, with 391,299 overnight stays recorded. This marks the third consecutive month of growth in the region.
Spanish travellers made up 75 per cent of the visitors, spending an average of 2.8 days in the area. Overall, 164,579 travellers stayed in Murcia’s hotels in July, which is a 5.77 per cent increase from the previous year. Of these, 74.93 per cent were Spanish and 25 per cent were international visitors.
Hotel occupancy reached 56.36 per cent for the month, peaking at 66.33 per cent on weekends. The average daily room rate was €85.96. Employment in the 188 hotels also grew by 2.7 per cent, reaching 2,703 workers.
Nationally, Spain saw a 2.2 per cent increase in hotel stays, totalling 44 million in July. However, prices have risen over the past year, reflecting a broader trend in the hotel industry.
The recent increase in hotel stays is a positive sign for the Region of Murcia’s economy, reflecting growing interest in the area as a tourist destination. The 5.2 per cent increase in hotel stays in July not only indicates a rebound in tourism but also brings significant economic benefits to the region. The hospitality sector has experienced a rise in employment, with a 2.7 per cent increase in hotel staff, totaling 2,703 workers. This growth supports local businesses such as restaurants, shops, and tour operators, driving further economic activity and job creation.
Looking ahead, Murcia is well-positioned to capitalise on this momentum. Continued investments in tourism infrastructure, coupled with targeted marketing campaigns by the local tourism board, aim to attract a range of visitors, including international travelers. The region’s blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and relatively affordable prices compared to more popular Spanish destinations provides an opportunity for sustained growth. As Murcia enhances its appeal through improved services and attractions, it could emerge as a significant player in Spain’s competitive tourism market.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.