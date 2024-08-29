Hotel bookings rise in Murcia: Tourism booms

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 9:45 • 2 minutes read

GOOD news for tourism in the Region of Murcia! July saw a 5.2 per cent increase in hotel stays compared to last year, with 391,299 overnight stays recorded. This marks the third consecutive month of growth in the region.

Spanish Tourists Dominate Hotel Stays in Murcia

Spanish travellers made up 75 per cent of the visitors, spending an average of 2.8 days in the area. Overall, 164,579 travellers stayed in Murcia’s hotels in July, which is a 5.77 per cent increase from the previous year. Of these, 74.93 per cent were Spanish and 25 per cent were international visitors.

Weekend Occupancy Rates Peak at Over 66 Per Cent

Hotel occupancy reached 56.36 per cent for the month, peaking at 66.33 per cent on weekends. The average daily room rate was €85.96. Employment in the 188 hotels also grew by 2.7 per cent, reaching 2,703 workers.

Consistent Growth Marks Positive Trend for Murcia Tourism

Nationally, Spain saw a 2.2 per cent increase in hotel stays, totalling 44 million in July. However, prices have risen over the past year, reflecting a broader trend in the hotel industry.

Economic Impact and Future Outlook

The recent increase in hotel stays is a positive sign for the Region of Murcia’s economy, reflecting growing interest in the area as a tourist destination. The 5.2 per cent increase in hotel stays in July not only indicates a rebound in tourism but also brings significant economic benefits to the region. The hospitality sector has experienced a rise in employment, with a 2.7 per cent increase in hotel staff, totaling 2,703 workers. This growth supports local businesses such as restaurants, shops, and tour operators, driving further economic activity and job creation.

Looking ahead, Murcia is well-positioned to capitalise on this momentum. Continued investments in tourism infrastructure, coupled with targeted marketing campaigns by the local tourism board, aim to attract a range of visitors, including international travelers. The region’s blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and relatively affordable prices compared to more popular Spanish destinations provides an opportunity for sustained growth. As Murcia enhances its appeal through improved services and attractions, it could emerge as a significant player in Spain’s competitive tourism market.

Places to Visit in the Region of Murcia

Cathedral of Murcia: Located in the heart of Murcia city, this stunning 14th-century cathedral features a mix of Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architectural styles. Its iconic bell tower offers panoramic views of the city. Roman Theatre Museum, Cartagena: An impressive Roman-era amphitheater that has been beautifully restored and turned into a museum. It’s one of the most important archaeological sites in Spain. Mar Menor: Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon, ideal for water sports, including sailing, windsurfing, and kitesurfing. The warm, shallow waters make it a popular spot for families. Calblanque Regional Park: A natural park known for its unspoiled beaches, dunes, and cliffs. It is a perfect destination for hiking, bird-watching, and enjoying untouched coastal landscapes. Lorca Castle: Also known as the ‘Fortress of the Sun,’ this medieval castle offers guided tours, historical reenactments, and stunning views of the surrounding area. Ricote Valley: A beautiful valley that offers a peaceful escape with its lush greenery, citrus groves, and charming villages like Archena and Blanca, ideal for hiking and exploring.

