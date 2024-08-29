By Eleanor EWN • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 16:39 • 4 minutes read

Could you stay this cheerful on a flight with absolutely no entertainment? Credit: Shutterstock.

What’s behind ‘rawdogging’, the trend taking TikTok by storm, and are there any benefits to doing it?

Travellers have never had so many options to entertain themselves on a flight. Whether you prefer to peruse the array of in-flight films, music, and TV shows on long-haul flight screens, or watch or listen to a pre-downloaded show or podcast on your mobile, or catch up on some sleep, there’s hardly an excuse to be bored on a flight these days.

Those lucky enough to travel business class could even see the introduction of curved 45-inch screens in the near future, adding another dimension to the luxury experience. With so many different entertainment options available, it seems inconceivable that anyone would want to forgo any of these options and choose to stare ahead at the seatback… isn’t it?!

The new summer travel trend ‘rawdogging’ would suggest not. Those that partake in this particularly self-sabotaging move choose to leave all entertainment behind- including snacks and drinks from the trolley- preferring instead to only keep the flight map as company for the duration of the flight. For the most extreme ‘rawdoggers’, even water, moving around the plane, and napping are a no-go.

‘Rawdogging’: A Summer Staple on TikTok

Like the many trends that have come before it, ‘rawdogging’ is playing out on TikTok, with travellers posting their incredible ‘rawdogging’ feats. One such pioneer, @oiwudini, a Manchester-based DJ and producer, posted: “Just rawdogged a 7-hour flight (new personal best) no headphones, no movie, no water, nothing. The power of my mind knows no bounds.”

What Does ‘Rawdogging’ a Flight Mean?

‘Rawdogging’ is essentially doing absolutely nothing on a flight to entertain or distract yourself while travelling, even to the point of discomfort. The more basic rules of ‘rawdogging’ dictate no entertainment, meaning the usual means of passing time on a flight are off limits.

However, the most extreme ‘rawdoggers’ forgo even what most would consider the most basic elements of staying comfortable during a flight, namely, sleeping, drinking water, and snacking or eating the in-flight meals. Many people may find this trend uncomfortable, especially in times of turbulance on flights or during especially long flights.

What is the Point of ‘Rawdogging’ a Flight?

While some ‘rawdoggers’ will inevitably be keen to jump on a trend, others claim that the practice is a way of practising mindfulness while travelling. Indeed, those who manage to block out the noise, movement, and distractions on a flight and focus fully on their thoughts and environment may bring a stillness and presence not usually associated with frenetic travel.

However, for people unfamiliar with mindfulness or meditation, attempting to ‘rawdog’ a flight may do more harm than good. That’s because not having access to the normal distractions we enjoy on flights can amplify feelings of anxiety or restlessness, feelings that are often compounded by being in a confined space.

Experts suggest that if ‘rawdogging’ makes you overly anxious or uneasy, it may be time to reach for the earphones. Listening to your body and reacting to the cues it gives you is important to maintain a sense of well-being and staying calm and relaxed on your flight.

Is Raw Dogging a Flight Good For You?

Though not keeping yourself entertained on a flight may seem innocuous enough, health and wellness experts have expressed serious concerns about the trend, highlighting the dangers of skipping sleep, not staying hydrated, and restricting blood flow by not moving around the plane on a long-haul flight. Any wannabe ‘rawdoggers’ may wish to consider whether a trend that requires you to sacrifice your basic needs is really worth it- even if it gets you views.

‘Rawdoggers’ may also want to consider the impact of their actions when they reach their destination. Landing in a new country is often a stressful experience to navigate, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the country or language. Often, it’s important to have your wits about you as you take the first steps on your journey and make it to your first destination. This isn’t easy if you’re sleep-deprived.

Another important consideration is staying hydrated. If you’ve ever noticed you’re constantly thirsty or that your skin dries out, it’s down to the dry air on board the plane. To counter this, it’s vital to stay hydrated.

Keep Moving on Long-Haul Flights

Staying still on a long-haul flight can also pose some risks, especially if the flight is six hours or longer. At the very minimum, all passengers should move and stretch their legs to keep blood flowing. Not moving could constrict the blood flow in the lower body, leading to blood clots in the worst possible case.

Flight ‘Rawdogging’: The Bottom Line

Ultimately ‘rawdogging’ a short flight doesn’t entail any real risks. However, depriving yourself of basic needs just for likes is never recommended. At the end of the day, there are much better places to practise mindfulness or meditation than a busy flight, so grab your earphones- or even your copy of Euro Weekly News!- and enjoy your flight!

Would Your ‘Rawdog’ a Flight?

What do you think about rawdogging flights? Is it another pointless trend, or is there something to unplugging from the world and reconnecting with your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!