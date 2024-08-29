Improving your foot health

By EWN • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 17:25 • 1 minute read

Photocredit Shutterstock

Inadequate footwear can lead to sores, fungi, and foot pain. Our feet support our body weight and enable mobility, yet they are often neglected, particularly in summer, when people choose footwear for aesthetics rather than support. This can result in conditions like plantar fasciitis and fungal infections.

Experts warn that summer footwear such as flip-flops or sandals, although comfortable and lightweight, often lacks proper support, leading to problems like plantar fasciitis. Dr. Juan Carlos Carrera Merino, Head of the Stride Biomechanics and Chiropody Unit at Malaga Quirónsalud Hospital, emphasizes that habitual summer footwear does not support the feet adequately, causing pain and conditions like plantar fasciitis due to the additional strain on muscles and ligaments. He advises using footwear with a heel of two to three centimeters for optimal support.

Flip-flops should be reserved for the beach or pool and are unsuitable for walking on paved surfaces or long distances. Dr. Carrera advocates for open footwear that provides ventilation and adequate support to avoid discomfort caused by heat-induced soft tissue dilation. He also stresses the importance of protecting feet from the sun by applying sunscreen, just as we do for other body parts.

For those who prefer closed-toe shoes during summer, choosing breathable shoes and socks is crucial to prevent rashes and excessive sweating. Increased foot sweating in summer, exacerbated by non-breathable footwear, raises the risk of fungal infections like athlete’s foot, as well as blisters and rashes due to friction and moisture. Breathable materials like leather, cotton, or canvas are recommended, while plastic materials should be avoided as they can cause sores.

For those with hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), specific treatments may be necessary, and consulting a chiropodist is advised. It is also important to visit a chiropodist for foot complaints, especially for individuals with diabetes or bone deformities, to prevent severe issues like foot ulcers. Dr. Juan Carlos Carrera Merino, an international foot surgery specialist, leads an innovative unit at Malaga Quirónsalud Hospital, offering advanced treatments to improve foot health and appearance.

Hospital Quirónsalud Málaga

Avenida Imperio Argentina Nº 1. 29004 Málaga (España)

+34 951 94 00 00

Sponsored