By Harry Sinclair • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 10:44 • 1 minute read

Mojacar celebrates 35th anniversary of sculpture alongside San Agustin festival Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

Mojacar celebrates an iconic sculpture of the municipality, paying tribute to the fundamental role of women in the local history and culture.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Mojaquera sculpture, “one of Mojacar’s most loved and representative works,” states the Mojacar Town Hall.

The Mojaquera marble sculpture

The Mojaquera, strategically placed in the Church Plaza, portrays a woman with the region’s typical costume, with her long skirt, apron, shawl, and the traditional pitcher on her head, which was used to transport water.

The marble block chosen by the artist defined the direction of the sculpture, following the direction of the grain to achieve both the curvature of the pitcher on the head and the position of the skirt’s flow, elements that capture the essence of the Mojacar women’s traditional dress.

The work, made from white Macael marble by the internationally renowned sculptor Maria Angeles Lazaro Guil, is “more than a monument,” states the Mojacar mayor, adding that “it is a reflection of our history and our traditions.”

Maria won the competition with her idea of this sculpture, which she submitted through a sketch that “stood out for its respect for and homage to local roots and traditions.”

The work has since become an identity symbol for the municipality ever since its inauguration in 1989.

The 35th anniversary coincided with the Saint Augustine festivities

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the sculpture, a poem written 35 years ago by a resident of Mojacar, Genoveva Bouloumie, provided by the sculptor herself, has also been recovered and published in the patron saint’s festivities book, a simultaneous celebration happening in Mojacar.

This commemoration is part of the festivities in honour of Saint Augustine, the patron saint of the municipality, with Francisco Garcia, the Mayor of Mojacar, emphasising, “That this anniversary coincides with the Saint Augustine festivities makes the celebration doubly significant, uniting our cultural heritage with our patron saint.”

