By Harry Sinclair • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 13:12 • 1 minute read

Mojacar marked the end of the Saint Augustine Festival in style Credit: Fran Garcia /fb

Mojacar has celebrated as a community in honour of its patron saint and concludes its festivities with the same passion.

On Wednesday, August 28, the town of Mojacar came together in devotion to the patron saint, Saint Augustine, overflowing the streets with tradition, music, family and culture.

The Saint Augustine Festival closing ceremony

At 1 pm, accompanied by the Municipal Music Band, the procession began, carrying the saint through the main streets of the town centre to end the festivities, a tradition to thank Saint Augustine for the abundance of water.

Saint Augustine (or San Agustin in Spanish) is a crucial figure for Mojacar, the municipal’s patron saint. According to the history books, Saint Augustine was the bishop of Hippo, responsible for uniting philosophy and theology under the same umbrella, remaining a “symbol of the faith and tradition that have accompanied Mojácar over the years,” according to the Mayor.

Mojacar celebrated as a community

Fran Garcia, the mayor of Mojacar, spoke on the San Agustin Fiesta, stating on his socials, “It’s been four days where the streets of our town have been filled with emotions, music and a lot of joy.”

Throughout the four-day festivities, Mojacar has celebrated tradition and culture, through ribbon races, Queens and ladies and costumes, as well as its culture and community, through gastronomy and music and with sports competitions and esports tournaments.

The mayor thanks all those involved in the celebrations

Fran Garcia also highlighted the community aspect that these festivals bring, and the sense of reunion at this year’s edition, stating “Many of our neighbours who live outside return home, and we meet people we have not seen for a long time. Those moments of hugs, chats and shared laughter are undoubtedly the most special thing for me”

The mayor thanked all those who attended the saint celebrations, “and all those people who have been involved and participated in each of the activities with enthusiasm and love for our town.”

Long live St. Augustine and long live Mojacar!

